It’s ‘Jersey Shore’ Vs. ‘The Hills’ On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

It was a battle of reality stars on the latest “Celebrity Family Feud”.
The cast of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” faced off against the cast of “The Hills” for survey supremacy in a raucous episode of the game show.
There was plenty of sparring between the cast members as they tried to name holidays they’d blow a whole paycheque on.
Things between stars Heidi Montag and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi were easygoing, as the two gave each other a big hug when they arrived at the podium to answer what a cannibal might use to spice up a meal.
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino also took an opportunity to show off his ripped abs for the adoring audience.
On Twitter, fans of the shows excitedly took sides to bash the opposing teams.
Definitely feeling like @thehills cast is being shady to @JerseyShore cast on family feud…
— Lex Ospina (@Alexaosp) June 29, 2020
The hills are all ignorant. #JSFamilyVacation #familyfeud
— Taylor (@CPDMama2519) June 29, 2020
ok but why was the cast of @thehills so rude on celebrity family feud with the cast of @JerseyShore ????
— marina (@hiyayamarina) June 29, 2020
Why are the guys from The Hills such jerks? Who even watches The Hills? @spencerpratt you are arrogant for no reason. You’re like Z list. #FamilyFeud
— Laura Fontaine (@LAFouttloud) June 29, 2020