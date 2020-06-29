It’s ‘Jersey Shore’ Vs. ‘The Hills’ On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

It was a battle of reality stars on the latest “Celebrity Family Feud”.

The cast of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” faced off against the cast of “The Hills” for survey supremacy in a raucous episode of the game show.

There was plenty of sparring between the cast members as they tried to name holidays they’d blow a whole paycheque on.

Things between stars Heidi Montag and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi were easygoing, as the two gave each other a big hug when they arrived at the podium to answer what a cannibal might use to spice up a meal.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino also took an opportunity to show off his ripped abs for the adoring audience.

On Twitter, fans of the shows excitedly took sides to bash the opposing teams.

