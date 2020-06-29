The 2020 Juno Awards Goes Virtual Via Livestream

For the first time ever, the Juno Awards will be taking place online.

This year’s edition of the award show honouring the best Canadian music of the past year had originally be scheduled to take place in Saskatoon on March 15, but were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was eventually decided to carry on with a virtual show, with presenters set to include Alessia Cara (who was originally named as this year’s host) iskwē, Neon Dreams and The Dead South, with Junos to be presented in all 42 categories.

RELATED: 2020 Junos Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Crisis

Also scheduled to appear are Juno winner Jessie Reyez, pianist and composer Alexandra Streliski, “Kim’s Convenience” star Andrew Phung, Toronto Raptors’ Chris Boucher, “Stranger Things”/ “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” star Finn Wolfhard and more.

The show starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, and can be watched live as it happens in the video above.