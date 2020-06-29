Brandi Carlile Pens Emotional Message About ‘Damaging And Humiliating’ Discrimination Faced When Marrying Wife Catherine Shepherd

Brandi Carlile is opening up about her life and experiences as a gay woman.

The country singer, who married wife Catherine Shepherd in 2012, penned an emotional message on Instagram to celebrate the last few days of Pride month.

When Carlile and Sheperd tied the knot in 2012, same-sex marriage was still illegal in much of the United States; however, they were able to marry in Carlile’s home state of Washington after Referendum 74 passed, legalizing same-sex marriage in the state.

When they held a civil ceremony in Sheperd’s native England, Carlile writes, the couple faced systemic discrimination.

“When we held our civil partnership ceremony in the U.K., we had to stand under a sign that stated ‘marriage is between a man and a woman,'” Carlile wrote.

“We also had to abide by a law that ‘will not permit the use of any wording, readings or music which may have religious connotations’ during our ceremony,” Carlile continued. “This hit me particularly hard as a person of faith.”

“These are just a few of the challenges we faced but believe me, there were more. And we are the lucky ones!” she added. “But I can’t really describe how damaging and humiliating it was to try and build a life together and raise our children with such limited fundamental rights, recognition or protections in place for our family.”

The couple are parents to two children, Evangeline and Elijah.

“Happy Pride everyone,” she concluded.