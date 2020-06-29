Kaitlyn Bristowe And Jason Tartick Get Candid About The ‘Biggest Issues’ In Their Relationship

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are getting real about their relationship.

The two members of Bachelor Nation joined Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin on their “Whine Down” podcast and got candid about their relationship, discussing what they consider to be their “biggest issues.”

“I like things a certain way and I feel like, even with dogs, I have this motherly instinct and I feel like sometimes Jason can’t do things right, where I’m like, ‘How do you not know to do that?'” Bristowe confessed. “I feel like that’s gonna be when we have kids, that I’m going to need to be aware of how hard I am on you because I’m gonna think, like, I have motherly instincts and I know what to do and I’m gonna worry about how you’re gonna do it.”

Tartick added, “Kaitlyn’s like instinct, I’m by the book. You can’t say something and then do the other. And also, you can’t just come up with these hypotheses of what makes sense to you when, literally, you can do research that everything in the world tells you that’s not the truth.”

He continued: “So, we get into a lot of arguments of, like, what is right or wrong for the dogs. I think that’s where we’re both hard-nosed with where we believe on certain things. Like, you’ll be like, ‘You always think you’re right.’ And I’ll be like, ‘Well, you say that.’ But we do find ways to comprise. Because if you can’t compromise, it’s not gonna work. So, it’s gotta be give and take and you pick and choose your battles—that’s what I’ve learned at least.”

But despite it all, Bristowe admits she feels “safe” with Tartick.

Bristowe and Tartick started dating after the former “Bachelorette” called off her engagement to Shawn Booth. Previously, Tartick appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of the “The Bachelorette”.