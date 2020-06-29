‘Black-Ish’ Star Marsai Martin Shuns Critics Focused On Her Appearance: ‘Justice For Breonna Taylor’

Marsai Martin is reminding the public there are more important things to worry about than her hair and teeth.

Martin, 15, noticed some trolls criticizing her appearance at the 2020 BET Awards live stream. The young “black-ish” actress addressed the criticism on Instagram.

“I was on Twitter, and a lot of people have been addressing my hair and talking about my hair, and how it looks like a ‘grandma’s wig.’ And they’re talking about my veneers. These don’t look like a veneer to me,” a visibly emotional Martin expressed, showing her invisible braces.