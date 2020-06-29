‘Black-Ish’ Star Marsai Martin Shuns Critics Focused On Her Appearance: ‘Justice For Breonna Taylor’

Marsai Martin is reminding the public there are more important things to worry about than her hair and teeth.
Martin, 15, noticed some trolls criticizing her appearance at the 2020 BET Awards live stream. The young “black-ish” actress addressed the criticism on Instagram.
RELATED: Rihanna Joins Jada Pinkett Smith & More Call For Justice For Breonna Taylor
“I was on Twitter, and a lot of people have been addressing my hair and talking about my hair, and how it looks like a ‘grandma’s wig.’ And they’re talking about my veneers. These don’t look like a veneer to me,” a visibly emotional Martin expressed, showing her invisible braces.
“I’m sorry to anyone I’ve offended or haven’t gotten to your expectations about how I’m supposed to be,” she said sarcastically. “I apologize. I never want to hurt anyone’s feelings or have anyone worry about what my decisions are.”
RELATED: Sia Calls For Justice For Breonna Taylor
Martin allowed her words to linger before concluding: “Y’all we’re in quarantine, and we’ve got more things to focus on than just my hair. Justice for Breonna Taylor.”
Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was killed in her home by police officers who were investigating a drug dealer. The suspect did not live with Taylor and had already been arrested. The officers entered her home with a “no-knock” search warrant.