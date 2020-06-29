Shay Mitchell Has Already Started Teaching 8-Month-Old Daughter Atlas About Black Lives Matter

Shay Mitchell believes you’re never too young to learn about racial injustice.

In fact, the “Pretty Little Liars” alum revealed she’s already started teaching her 8-month-old daughter, Atlas, about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Mitchell shares the youngster with longtime love Matte Babel.

“Even right now the books we are reading to her — one that we have is “A is for Activist” — you know, speaking up about things that we believe and that are important,” she told Page Six.

“And I think there’s never an age where they are too young to have those discussions regardless if she can answer back or not.”

She added, “I think it’s important that we read books and she sees people that all look different and she knows that no matter what you look like, everybody should be treated equally. She should be able to love and be loved for who they are.”

Mitchell also addressed her own background. While she and Babel are both mixed race, the actress says neither have experienced discrimination.

“If there ever was anything that’s been said about it, it’s never been something that I’ve paid attention to, so I feel very fortunate about that,” she explained. “But we both have parents who are also in an interracial relationship and it’s just something that we’ve never witnessed thankfully.”

Added Mitchell: “I’ve always used my social platform as a way to vocalize things that I felt were very important and this — it’s a humans rights issue. It’s just about treating everybody with equality.”