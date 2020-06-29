‘Hamilton’ Cast Celebrate Upcoming Disney+ Premiere With Virtual Reunion

With “Hamilton” set to premiere on Disney+ on Friday, the original cast is throwing a virtual celebration.

This Thursday, Lin-Manuel Miranda along with Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowan and Phillipa Soo will host a virtual reunion SiriusXM’s On Broadway channel. Hosted by Seth Rudetsky.

The special will feature the cast gathering via Zoom to look back at some of their favourite memories and mishaps of the show, the impact of America’s founding fathers and seeing the musical as the Black Lives Matter movement continues across the world.

Listeners can catch Hamilton Virtual Cast Reunion on SiriusXM’s On Broadway channel beginning Thursday, July 2 at 6 pm ET.

The original “Hamilton” cast previously reunited virtually for Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show”.

Meanwhile, a special taping of “Hamilton” premieres on Disney+ on Friday, July 3.