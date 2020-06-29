2020 Juno Awards Winners List: Find Out Who Came Out On Top

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Alessia Cara. Photo: CP Images
The 2020 Juno Awards make a pivot in light of the COVID-19 pandemic so everyone at home can celebrate Monday’s winners.

High-profile Canadians from more than one generation make up the key nominees. Bryan Adams, Alessia Cara and Tory Lanez are among those in the running for Artist of the Year; meanwhile, Lennon Stella, Tenille Townes and bbno$ vie for Artist of the Year.

Keep up with ET Canada all evening for minute-to-minute updates on the 2020 Junos winners.

Album of the Year

  • Bryan Adams, Shine a Light
  • Michael Bublé, Love
  • WINNER: Alessia Cara, The Pains of Growing
  • Nav, Bad Habits
  • Alexandra Stréliski, Inscape

Artist of the Year

  • Bryan Adams
  • Alessia Cara
  • Tory Lanez
  • WINNER: Shawn Mendes
  • Jessie Reyez

Contemporary Album of the Year

  • Del Barber, Easy Keeper
  • Irish Mythen, Little Bones
  • WINNER: Lee Harvey Osmond, Mohawk
  • Catherine MacLellan, Coyote
  • Justin Rutledge, Passages

Classical Album of the Year – Solo or Chamber Ensemble

  • James Ehnes, Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Op. 12
  • Ensemble Paramirabo, Alone & Unalone
  • Quatuor Molinari, John Zorn: Cat o’ Nine Tails, The Dead Man, Memento Mori & Kol Nidre
  • WINNER: Angela Schwarzkopf, Detach
  • Marina Thibault and Marie-Ève Scarfone, Elles

R&B/Soul Recording of the Year

  • Amaal, “Black Dove”
  • Daniel Caesar, “Case Study 01”
  • Tanika Charles, “The Gumption”
  • WINNER: Jessie Reyez, Tory Lanez and Tainy, “Feel It Too”
  • Tory Lanez, Chixtape 5

Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year

  • Dan Bremnes, Wherever I Go
  • Brian Doerksen, The Heart of Christmas
  • Fresh I.E., Ill Street Blues
  • WINNER: Matt Maher, The Advent of Christmas
  • Brooke Nicholls, Pursue

Rock Album of the Year

  • Big Wreck, ..but for the sun
  • The Dirty Nil, Master Volume
  • WINNER: The Glorious Sons, A War on Everything
  • Headstones, Peopleskills
  • Sum 41, Order in Decline

Jazz Album of the Year — Solo

  • The Mark Kelso Jazz Project, The Chronicles of Fezziwig
  • Joel Miller, Unstoppable
  • Ted Quinlan, Absolutely Dreaming
  • WINNER: Jacques Kuba Seguin, Migrations
  • John Stetch, Black Sea Suite

Instrumental Album of the Year

  • Kevin Hearn, Calm and Cents
  • Bill McBirnie and Bernie Senesky, The Silent Wish
  • Ron Davis’ Symphronica, Symphronica Upfront
  • WINNER: Alexandra Stréliski, Inscape
  • Tanya Tagaq, Toothsayer

Classical Composition of the Year

  • Rose Bolton, “The Coming of Sobs”
  • Vincent Ho, “Kickin’ It 2.0”
  • Jared Miller, “Under Sea, Above Sky”
  • Bekah Simms, “Everything Is…Distorted”
  • WINNER: Ana Sokolovic, “Evta”

Pop Album of the Year

  • Bülow, Crystalline
  • WINNER: Alessia Cara, The Pains of Growing
  • Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine, 8:47
  • Avril Lavigne, Head Above Water
  • Walk Off the Earth, Here We Go!

Adult Contemporary Album of the Year

  • WINNER: Bryan Adams, Shine a Light
  • Nuela Charles, Melt
  • Marc Jordan, Both Sides
  • Renée Lamoureux, Empower
  • Lauren Spencer-Smith, Unplugged Vol. 1

World Music Album of the Year

  • Romina Di Gasbarro, Risorgimento
  • Okan, Sombras
  • Okavango African Orchestra, Africa Without Borders
  • Silla + Rise, Galactic Gala
  • WINNER: Djely Tapa, Barokan

Group of the Year

  • 88Glam
  • Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
  • WINNER: Loud Luxury
  • The Reklaws
  • Walk Off the Earth

Recording Engineer of the Year

  • WINNER: John “Beetle” Bailey – “Dividido” (Alex Cuba feat. Silvana Estrada), “Shotgun” (Monkey House)
  • Jason Dufour – “Push for Yellow”, “There’s Still a Light in the House” (Valley)
  • Vic Florencia – “Midnight”, “Over Me” (Brooke Palsson)
  • George Seara – “If I Can’t Have You” (Shawn Mendes), “Incredible” (James TW)
  • Ryan Worsley – “2 Myself” (Ludic), “Known Better” (Nuela Charles)

Blues Album of the Year

  • Michael Jerome Browne, That’s Where It’s At
  • Durham County Poets, Hand Me Down Blues
  • Big Dave McLean, Pocket Full of Nothin’
  • WINNER: Dawn Tyler Watson, Mad Love
  • Whitehorse, The Northern South, Vol. 2

Alternative Album of the Year

  • Black Mountain, Destroyer
  • Foxwarren, Foxwarren
  • Mac DeMarco, Here Comes the Cowboy
  • Orville Peck, Pony
  • WINNER: PUP, Morbid Stuff

Breakthough Group of the Year

  • The Blue Stones
  • Hunter Brothers
  • WINNER: Neon Dreams
  • Palaye Royale
  • Valley

Indigenous Album of the Year

  • WINNER: Celeigh Cardinal, Stories from a Downtown Apartment
  • Digawolf, Yellowstone
  • nêhiyawak, Nipiy
  • Northern Haze, Siqinnaarut
  • Riit, ataataga

Album Artwork of the Year

  • WINNER: Chad Moldenhauer (art director), Ian Clarke (designer), Warren Clark and Lance Inkwell (illustrators) – Kristofer Maddigan, Selections from Cuphead
  • Kevin Hearn (art director), Antoine Moonen (designer), Lauchie Reed and Harland Williams (illustrators) – Kevin Hearn and Friends, The Superhero Suite
  • Kris Knight (art director & designer), Jason Sniderman (art director), James Mejia (designer), Chris Peters (illustrator), Stefanie Schneider (photographer) – Ensign Broderick, Bloodcrush/Bloodmyth
  • Sean Brown and Keavan Yazdani (art directors) – Daniel Caesar, Case Study 01
  • Terri Fidelak (art director, designer, & illustrator), Carey Shaw (photographer) – Belle Plaine, Malice, Mercy, Grief & Wrath

International Album of the Year

  • WINNER: Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
  • Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
  • Khalid, Free Spirit
  • Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding
  • Ed Sheeran, No.6 Collaborations Project

Fan Choice Award

  • bbno$
  • Justin Bieber
  • Alessia Cara
  • Ali Gatie
  • Tory Lanez
  • WINNER: Avril Lavigne
  • Loud Luxury
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Nav
  • The Weeknd

Comedy Album of the Year

  • WINNER: Sophie Buddle, Lil Bit of Buddle
  • Jarrett Campbell, Straight White Fail
  • Adam Christie, General Anxiety Disorder
  • Monty Scott, The Abyss Stares Back
  • Steph Tolev, I’m Not Well

Jazz Album of the Year – Group

  • WINNER: Ernesto Cervini’s Turboprop, Abundance
  • Al Muirhead’s Canadian Quintet, Undertones
  • Brad Turner Quartet, Jump Up
  • Dave Young Trio, Trouble in Mind
  • Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, On Firm Ground / Tierra firme

Single of the Year

  • Bülow, “Sweet Little Lies”
  • Alessia Cara, “Out of Love”
  • Scott Helman, “Hang Ups”
  • WINNER: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
  • Lennon Stella, “La Di Da”

Producer of the Year

  • Steve Bays – “Record Shop” (Said the Whale), “Song in My Head” (We Are the City)
  • Derek Hoffman – “Fear of the Flame” (Logan Staats), “Hide Your Love” (Caveboy)
  • WINNER: Ben Kaplan – “Brittle Bones Nicky” (Rare Americans), “It’s Alright” (Mother Mother)
  • Jon Levine – “October”, “Rooting for You” (Alessia Cara)
  • Michael Wise – “Just Friends” (Virginia to Vegas), “Sweet Little Lies” (Bülow)

Traditional Roots Album of the Year

  • WINNER: The Dead South, Sugar & Joy
  • Natalie MacMaster, Sketches
  • Miranda Mulholland, By Appointment or Chance
  • The Small Glories, Assiniboine and the Red
  • April Verch, Once a Day

Songwriter of the Year

  • Tim Baker – “All Hands”, “Dance”, “The Eighteenth Hole”
  • Bülow – “Boys Will Be Boys”, “Sweet Little Lies”, “Two Punks in Love”
  • WINNER: Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains”, “Out of Love”, “Rooting for You”
  • Tenille Townes – “I Kept the Roses”, “Jersey on the Wall (I’m Just Asking)”, “White Horse”
  • Patrick Watson – “Broken”, “Dream for Dreaming”, “Here Comes the River”

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

  • bbno$
  • Ali Gatie
  • Lennon Stella
  • Alexandra Stréliski
  • Tenille Townes

Reggae Recording of the Year

  • Jay Douglas, “Jah Children”
  • Exco Levi, “Wah Gwaan”
  • WINNER: Lyndon John X, “The Warning Track”
  • Petraa, “Never Broken”
  • Storry, “Another Man”

Electronic Album of the Year

  • Bob Moses, Battle Lines
  • Electric Youth, Memory Emotion
  • Jacques Greene, Dawn Chorus
  • Keys N Krates, A Beat Tape for Your Friends
  • Rezz, Beyond the Senses

Rap Recording of the Year

  • 88Glam, 88GLAM2
  • Classified, Tomorrow Could Be the Day Things Change
  • Killy, Light Path 8
  • Nav, Bad Habits
  • Tory Lanez, Freaky

Classical Album of the Year – Large Ensemble or Soloist(s) with Large Ensemble Accompaniment

  • National Arts Centre Orchestra conducted by Alexander Shelley, The Bound of our Dreams
  • Jan Lisiecki with Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, Beethoven: Complete Piano Concertos
  • Orchestre Métropolitain de Montreal conducted by Yannick Nezet-Seguin, Sibelius 1
  • Montreal Symphony Orchestra conducted by Kent Nagano, The John Adams Album
  • Montreal Symphony Orchestra conducted by Kent Nagano feat. Charles Richard-Hamelin, Chopin: Concertos Nos. 1 & 2

Adult Alternative Album of the Year

  • City and Colour, A Pill for Loneliness
  • Leonard Cohen, Thanks for the Dance
  • WINNER: Half Moon Run, A Blemish in the Great Light
  • iskwē, acākosīk
  • Patrick Watson, Wave

Vocal Jazz Album of the Year

  • WINNER: Dominique Fils-Aimé, Stay Tuned!
  • Jazz Affair, Wishes
  • Monkey House, Friday
  • Elizabeth Shepherd, Montreal
  • Bria Skonberg, Nothing Never Happens

Children’s Album of the Year

  • WINNER: Big Block Sing Song, Greatest Hits, Vol. 4
  • GFORCE, It’s GFORCE
  • Girl Pow-R, This Is Us
  • Diana Panton, A Cheerful Little Earful
  • Sharon & Bram, Sharon, Bram & Friends

Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year

  • The Agonist, Orphans
  • Kobra and the Lotus, Evolution
  • Lindsay Schoolcraft, Martyr
  • Single Mothers, Through a Wall
  • WINNER: Striker, Play to Win

Video of the Year

  • Bun Dem – “Caraz” (Sarahmée)
  • Johnny Jansen – “Record Shop” (Said the Whale)
  • Le GED – “Back Off” (Laurence Nerbonne)
  • WINNER: Sarah Legault – “Little Star” (iskwē)
  • Jonathan Robert – “Topographe” (Corridor)

Classical Album of the Year – Vocal or Choral Performance

  • Chor Leoni Men’s Choir, When There is Peace: An Armistice Oratorio
  • Gerald Finley, Schubert: Schwanengesang; Brahms: Vier ernste Gesange
  • WINNER: Ottawa Bach Choir conducted by Lisette Canton, Handel: Dixit Dominus; Bach & Schutz: Motets
  • Peter Barrett, Martha Guth, Allyson McHardy and Helen Becque, Summer Night
  • Philippe Sly with Le Chimera Project, Schubert: Winterreise

Country Album of the Year

  • Dean Brody, Black Sheep
  • Aaron Goodvin, V
  • Hunter Brothers, State of Mind
  • WINNER: Meghan Patrick, Wild As Me
  • Dallas Smith, The Fall

Dance Recording of the Year

  • WINNER: Felix Cartal and Lights, “Love Me”
  • Loud Luxury and Bryce Vine, “I’m Not Alright”
  • Ralph, “Gravity”
  • Sultan & Shepard feat. Showtek, “We Found Love”
  • Frank Walker feat. Astrid S, “Only When It Rains”

 

Francophone Album of the Year

  • Koriass, La nuit des longs couteaux
  • Jean Leloup, L’Étrange pays
  • WINNER: Les Louanges, La nuit est une panthère
  • Loud, Tout ça pour ça
  • Fred Pellerin, Après
