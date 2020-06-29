2020 Juno Awards Winners List: Find Out Who Came Out On Top

The 2020 Juno Awards make a pivot in light of the COVID-19 pandemic so everyone at home can celebrate Monday’s winners.

High-profile Canadians from more than one generation make up the key nominees. Bryan Adams, Alessia Cara and Tory Lanez are among those in the running for Artist of the Year; meanwhile, Lennon Stella, Tenille Townes and bbno$ vie for Artist of the Year.

Keep up with ET Canada all evening for minute-to-minute updates on the 2020 Junos winners.

RELATED: Canadian Breakout Musicians Of 2020: Junos Edition

Album of the Year

Bryan Adams, Shine a Light

Michael Bublé, Love

WINNER: Alessia Cara, The Pains of Growing

Nav, Bad Habits

Alexandra Stréliski, Inscape

Artist of the Year

Bryan Adams

Alessia Cara

Tory Lanez

WINNER: Shawn Mendes

Jessie Reyez

And the #JUNOS winner is… Artist of the Year of the Year Presented by @CBCMusic @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/d4bnKSvwBr — The JUNO Awards (@TheJUNOAwards) June 30, 2020

Contemporary Album of the Year

Del Barber, Easy Keeper

Irish Mythen, Little Bones

WINNER: Lee Harvey Osmond, Mohawk

Catherine MacLellan, Coyote

Justin Rutledge, Passages

Classical Album of the Year – Solo or Chamber Ensemble

James Ehnes, Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Op. 12

Ensemble Paramirabo, Alone & Unalone

Quatuor Molinari, John Zorn: Cat o’ Nine Tails, The Dead Man, Memento Mori & Kol Nidre

WINNER: Angela Schwarzkopf, Detach

Marina Thibault and Marie-Ève Scarfone, Elles

R&B/Soul Recording of the Year

Amaal, “Black Dove”

Daniel Caesar, “Case Study 01”

Tanika Charles, “The Gumption”

WINNER: Jessie Reyez, Tory Lanez and Tainy, “Feel It Too”

Tory Lanez, Chixtape 5

Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year

Dan Bremnes, Wherever I Go

Brian Doerksen, The Heart of Christmas

Fresh I.E., Ill Street Blues

WINNER: Matt Maher, The Advent of Christmas

Brooke Nicholls, Pursue

Rock Album of the Year

Big Wreck, ..but for the sun

The Dirty Nil, Master Volume

WINNER: The Glorious Sons, A War on Everything

Headstones, Peopleskills

Sum 41, Order in Decline

Jazz Album of the Year — Solo

The Mark Kelso Jazz Project, The Chronicles of Fezziwig

Joel Miller, Unstoppable

Ted Quinlan, Absolutely Dreaming

WINNER: Jacques Kuba Seguin, Migrations

John Stetch, Black Sea Suite

Instrumental Album of the Year

Kevin Hearn, Calm and Cents

Bill McBirnie and Bernie Senesky, The Silent Wish

Ron Davis’ Symphronica, Symphronica Upfront

WINNER: Alexandra Stréliski, Inscape

Tanya Tagaq, Toothsayer

Classical Composition of the Year

Rose Bolton, “The Coming of Sobs”

Vincent Ho, “Kickin’ It 2.0”

Jared Miller, “Under Sea, Above Sky”

Bekah Simms, “Everything Is…Distorted”

WINNER: Ana Sokolovic, “Evta”

Pop Album of the Year

Bülow, Crystalline

WINNER: Alessia Cara, The Pains of Growing

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine, 8:47

Avril Lavigne, Head Above Water

Walk Off the Earth, Here We Go!

Adult Contemporary Album of the Year

WINNER: Bryan Adams, Shine a Light

Nuela Charles, Melt

Marc Jordan, Both Sides

Renée Lamoureux, Empower

Lauren Spencer-Smith, Unplugged Vol. 1

And the #JUNOS winner is… Adult Contemporary Album of the Year@bryanadams pic.twitter.com/8lYIKABaKx — The JUNO Awards (@TheJUNOAwards) June 30, 2020

World Music Album of the Year

Romina Di Gasbarro, Risorgimento

Okan, Sombras

Okavango African Orchestra, Africa Without Borders

Silla + Rise, Galactic Gala

WINNER: Djely Tapa, Barokan

Group of the Year

88Glam

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

WINNER: Loud Luxury

The Reklaws

Walk Off the Earth

Recording Engineer of the Year

WINNER: John “Beetle” Bailey – “Dividido” (Alex Cuba feat. Silvana Estrada), “Shotgun” (Monkey House)

Jason Dufour – “Push for Yellow”, “There’s Still a Light in the House” (Valley)

Vic Florencia – “Midnight”, “Over Me” (Brooke Palsson)

George Seara – “If I Can’t Have You” (Shawn Mendes), “Incredible” (James TW)

Ryan Worsley – “2 Myself” (Ludic), “Known Better” (Nuela Charles)

Blues Album of the Year

Michael Jerome Browne, That’s Where It’s At

Durham County Poets, Hand Me Down Blues

Big Dave McLean, Pocket Full of Nothin’

WINNER: Dawn Tyler Watson, Mad Love

Whitehorse, The Northern South, Vol. 2

Alternative Album of the Year

Black Mountain, Destroyer

Foxwarren, Foxwarren

Mac DeMarco, Here Comes the Cowboy

Orville Peck, Pony

WINNER: PUP, Morbid Stuff

Breakthough Group of the Year

The Blue Stones

Hunter Brothers

WINNER: Neon Dreams

Palaye Royale

Valley

Indigenous Album of the Year

WINNER: Celeigh Cardinal, Stories from a Downtown Apartment

Digawolf, Yellowstone

nêhiyawak, Nipiy

Northern Haze, Siqinnaarut

Riit, ataataga

Album Artwork of the Year

WINNER: Chad Moldenhauer (art director), Ian Clarke (designer), Warren Clark and Lance Inkwell (illustrators) – Kristofer Maddigan, Selections from Cuphead

Kevin Hearn (art director), Antoine Moonen (designer), Lauchie Reed and Harland Williams (illustrators) – Kevin Hearn and Friends, The Superhero Suite

Kris Knight (art director & designer), Jason Sniderman (art director), James Mejia (designer), Chris Peters (illustrator), Stefanie Schneider (photographer) – Ensign Broderick, Bloodcrush/Bloodmyth

Sean Brown and Keavan Yazdani (art directors) – Daniel Caesar, Case Study 01

Terri Fidelak (art director, designer, & illustrator), Carey Shaw (photographer) – Belle Plaine, Malice, Mercy, Grief & Wrath

International Album of the Year

WINNER: Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Khalid, Free Spirit

Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding

Ed Sheeran, No.6 Collaborations Project

And the #JUNOS winner is… International Album of the Year @billieeilish pic.twitter.com/Q3rcep13Me — The JUNO Awards (@TheJUNOAwards) June 29, 2020

Fan Choice Award

bbno$

Justin Bieber

Alessia Cara

Ali Gatie

Tory Lanez

WINNER: Avril Lavigne

Loud Luxury

Shawn Mendes

Nav

The Weeknd

Thank you to my amazingly dedicated fans who voted for me for this @TheJUNOAwards two years in a row. I love you guys so much. And thank you to the Junos ! I hope to party with you next year. Xoxox pic.twitter.com/xjlrkg3Jo4 — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) June 30, 2020

Comedy Album of the Year

WINNER: Sophie Buddle, Lil Bit of Buddle

Jarrett Campbell, Straight White Fail

Adam Christie, General Anxiety Disorder

Monty Scott, The Abyss Stares Back

Steph Tolev, I’m Not Well

Jazz Album of the Year – Group

WINNER: Ernesto Cervini’s Turboprop, Abundance

Al Muirhead’s Canadian Quintet, Undertones

Brad Turner Quartet, Jump Up

Dave Young Trio, Trouble in Mind

Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, On Firm Ground / Tierra firme

Single of the Year

Bülow, “Sweet Little Lies”

Alessia Cara, “Out of Love”

Scott Helman, “Hang Ups”

WINNER: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Lennon Stella, “La Di Da”

Producer of the Year

Steve Bays – “Record Shop” (Said the Whale), “Song in My Head” (We Are the City)

Derek Hoffman – “Fear of the Flame” (Logan Staats), “Hide Your Love” (Caveboy)

WINNER: Ben Kaplan – “Brittle Bones Nicky” (Rare Americans), “It’s Alright” (Mother Mother)

Jon Levine – “October”, “Rooting for You” (Alessia Cara)

Michael Wise – “Just Friends” (Virginia to Vegas), “Sweet Little Lies” (Bülow)

Traditional Roots Album of the Year

WINNER: The Dead South, Sugar & Joy

Natalie MacMaster, Sketches

Miranda Mulholland, By Appointment or Chance

The Small Glories, Assiniboine and the Red

April Verch, Once a Day

Songwriter of the Year

Tim Baker – “All Hands”, “Dance”, “The Eighteenth Hole”

Bülow – “Boys Will Be Boys”, “Sweet Little Lies”, “Two Punks in Love”

WINNER: Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains”, “Out of Love”, “Rooting for You”

Tenille Townes – “I Kept the Roses”, “Jersey on the Wall (I’m Just Asking)”, “White Horse”

Patrick Watson – “Broken”, “Dream for Dreaming”, “Here Comes the River”

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

bbno$

Ali Gatie

Lennon Stella

Alexandra Stréliski

Tenille Townes

And the #JUNOS winner is… Breakthrough Artist of the Year Sponsored by @FACTORCanada, the Government of Canada, and Canada’s Private Radio Broadcasters@lennonstella pic.twitter.com/u37yDL7bwq — The JUNO Awards (@TheJUNOAwards) June 29, 2020

Reggae Recording of the Year

Jay Douglas, “Jah Children”

Exco Levi, “Wah Gwaan”

WINNER: Lyndon John X, “The Warning Track”

Petraa, “Never Broken”

Storry, “Another Man”

Electronic Album of the Year

Bob Moses, Battle Lines

Electric Youth, Memory Emotion

Jacques Greene, Dawn Chorus

Keys N Krates, A Beat Tape for Your Friends

Rezz, Beyond the Senses

And the #JUNOS winner is… Electronic Album of the Year@OfficialRezz pic.twitter.com/eUomqbPT8e — The JUNO Awards (@TheJUNOAwards) June 29, 2020

Rap Recording of the Year

88Glam, 88GLAM2

Classified, Tomorrow Could Be the Day Things Change

Killy, Light Path 8

Nav, Bad Habits

Tory Lanez, Freaky

And the #JUNOS winner is… Rap Recording of the Year@torylanez pic.twitter.com/QWPotSGdS0 — The JUNO Awards (@TheJUNOAwards) June 29, 2020

Classical Album of the Year – Large Ensemble or Soloist(s) with Large Ensemble Accompaniment

National Arts Centre Orchestra conducted by Alexander Shelley, The Bound of our Dreams

Jan Lisiecki with Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, Beethoven: Complete Piano Concertos

Orchestre Métropolitain de Montreal conducted by Yannick Nezet-Seguin, Sibelius 1

Montreal Symphony Orchestra conducted by Kent Nagano, The John Adams Album

Montreal Symphony Orchestra conducted by Kent Nagano feat. Charles Richard-Hamelin, Chopin: Concertos Nos. 1 & 2

Adult Alternative Album of the Year

City and Colour, A Pill for Loneliness

Leonard Cohen, Thanks for the Dance

WINNER: Half Moon Run, A Blemish in the Great Light

iskwē, acākosīk

Patrick Watson, Wave

Vocal Jazz Album of the Year

WINNER: Dominique Fils-Aimé, Stay Tuned!

Jazz Affair, Wishes

Monkey House, Friday

Elizabeth Shepherd, Montreal

Bria Skonberg, Nothing Never Happens

Children’s Album of the Year

WINNER: Big Block Sing Song, Greatest Hits, Vol. 4

GFORCE, It’s GFORCE

Girl Pow-R, This Is Us

Diana Panton, A Cheerful Little Earful

Sharon & Bram, Sharon, Bram & Friends

Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year

The Agonist, Orphans

Kobra and the Lotus, Evolution

Lindsay Schoolcraft, Martyr

Single Mothers, Through a Wall

WINNER: Striker, Play to Win

And the #JUNOS winner is…. Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year@StrikerMetal pic.twitter.com/GD69GlZWc3 — The JUNO Awards (@TheJUNOAwards) June 29, 2020

Video of the Year

Bun Dem – “Caraz” (Sarahmée)

Johnny Jansen – “Record Shop” (Said the Whale)

Le GED – “Back Off” (Laurence Nerbonne)

WINNER: Sarah Legault – “Little Star” (iskwē)

Jonathan Robert – “Topographe” (Corridor)

Classical Album of the Year – Vocal or Choral Performance

Chor Leoni Men’s Choir, When There is Peace: An Armistice Oratorio

Gerald Finley, Schubert: Schwanengesang; Brahms: Vier ernste Gesange

WINNER: Ottawa Bach Choir conducted by Lisette Canton, Handel: Dixit Dominus; Bach & Schutz: Motets

Peter Barrett, Martha Guth, Allyson McHardy and Helen Becque, Summer Night

Philippe Sly with Le Chimera Project, Schubert: Winterreise

Country Album of the Year

Dean Brody, Black Sheep

Aaron Goodvin, V

Hunter Brothers, State of Mind

WINNER: Meghan Patrick, Wild As Me

Dallas Smith, The Fall

Dance Recording of the Year

WINNER: Felix Cartal and Lights, “Love Me”

Loud Luxury and Bryce Vine, “I’m Not Alright”

Ralph, “Gravity”

Sultan & Shepard feat. Showtek, “We Found Love”

Frank Walker feat. Astrid S, “Only When It Rains”

holy guys!!!! me and @lights just won dance recording of the year at @TheJUNOAwards !!! ahh thank you so much !!! 🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾 surreal 😭 pic.twitter.com/bBD4GNUlRC — felix cartal (@felixcartal) June 29, 2020

Francophone Album of the Year