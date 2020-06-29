2020 Juno Awards Winners List: Find Out Who Came Out On Top

The 2020 Juno Awards make a pivot in light of the COVID-19 pandemic so everyone at home can celebrate Monday’s winners.
High-profile Canadians from more than one generation make up the key nominees. Bryan Adams, Alessia Cara and Tory Lanez are among those in the running for Artist of the Year; meanwhile, Lennon Stella, Tenille Townes and bbno$ vie for Artist of the Year.
Album of the Year
- Bryan Adams, Shine a Light
- Michael Bublé, Love
- WINNER: Alessia Cara, The Pains of Growing
- Nav, Bad Habits
- Alexandra Stréliski, Inscape
Artist of the Year
- Bryan Adams
- Alessia Cara
- Tory Lanez
- WINNER: Shawn Mendes
- Jessie Reyez
Contemporary Album of the Year
- Del Barber, Easy Keeper
- Irish Mythen, Little Bones
- WINNER: Lee Harvey Osmond, Mohawk
- Catherine MacLellan, Coyote
- Justin Rutledge, Passages
Classical Album of the Year – Solo or Chamber Ensemble
- James Ehnes, Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Op. 12
- Ensemble Paramirabo, Alone & Unalone
- Quatuor Molinari, John Zorn: Cat o’ Nine Tails, The Dead Man, Memento Mori & Kol Nidre
- WINNER: Angela Schwarzkopf, Detach
- Marina Thibault and Marie-Ève Scarfone, Elles
R&B/Soul Recording of the Year
- Amaal, “Black Dove”
- Daniel Caesar, “Case Study 01”
- Tanika Charles, “The Gumption”
- WINNER: Jessie Reyez, Tory Lanez and Tainy, “Feel It Too”
- Tory Lanez, Chixtape 5
Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year
- Dan Bremnes, Wherever I Go
- Brian Doerksen, The Heart of Christmas
- Fresh I.E., Ill Street Blues
- WINNER: Matt Maher, The Advent of Christmas
- Brooke Nicholls, Pursue
Rock Album of the Year
- Big Wreck, ..but for the sun
- The Dirty Nil, Master Volume
- WINNER: The Glorious Sons, A War on Everything
- Headstones, Peopleskills
- Sum 41, Order in Decline
Jazz Album of the Year — Solo
- The Mark Kelso Jazz Project, The Chronicles of Fezziwig
- Joel Miller, Unstoppable
- Ted Quinlan, Absolutely Dreaming
- WINNER: Jacques Kuba Seguin, Migrations
- John Stetch, Black Sea Suite
Instrumental Album of the Year
- Kevin Hearn, Calm and Cents
- Bill McBirnie and Bernie Senesky, The Silent Wish
- Ron Davis’ Symphronica, Symphronica Upfront
- WINNER: Alexandra Stréliski, Inscape
- Tanya Tagaq, Toothsayer
Classical Composition of the Year
- Rose Bolton, “The Coming of Sobs”
- Vincent Ho, “Kickin’ It 2.0”
- Jared Miller, “Under Sea, Above Sky”
- Bekah Simms, “Everything Is…Distorted”
- WINNER: Ana Sokolovic, “Evta”
Pop Album of the Year
- Bülow, Crystalline
- WINNER: Alessia Cara, The Pains of Growing
- Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine, 8:47
- Avril Lavigne, Head Above Water
- Walk Off the Earth, Here We Go!
Adult Contemporary Album of the Year
- WINNER: Bryan Adams, Shine a Light
- Nuela Charles, Melt
- Marc Jordan, Both Sides
- Renée Lamoureux, Empower
- Lauren Spencer-Smith, Unplugged Vol. 1
World Music Album of the Year
- Romina Di Gasbarro, Risorgimento
- Okan, Sombras
- Okavango African Orchestra, Africa Without Borders
- Silla + Rise, Galactic Gala
- WINNER: Djely Tapa, Barokan
Group of the Year
- 88Glam
- Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
- WINNER: Loud Luxury
- The Reklaws
- Walk Off the Earth
Recording Engineer of the Year
- WINNER: John “Beetle” Bailey – “Dividido” (Alex Cuba feat. Silvana Estrada), “Shotgun” (Monkey House)
- Jason Dufour – “Push for Yellow”, “There’s Still a Light in the House” (Valley)
- Vic Florencia – “Midnight”, “Over Me” (Brooke Palsson)
- George Seara – “If I Can’t Have You” (Shawn Mendes), “Incredible” (James TW)
- Ryan Worsley – “2 Myself” (Ludic), “Known Better” (Nuela Charles)
Blues Album of the Year
- Michael Jerome Browne, That’s Where It’s At
- Durham County Poets, Hand Me Down Blues
- Big Dave McLean, Pocket Full of Nothin’
- WINNER: Dawn Tyler Watson, Mad Love
- Whitehorse, The Northern South, Vol. 2
Alternative Album of the Year
- Black Mountain, Destroyer
- Foxwarren, Foxwarren
- Mac DeMarco, Here Comes the Cowboy
- Orville Peck, Pony
- WINNER: PUP, Morbid Stuff
Breakthough Group of the Year
- The Blue Stones
- Hunter Brothers
- WINNER: Neon Dreams
- Palaye Royale
- Valley
Indigenous Album of the Year
- WINNER: Celeigh Cardinal, Stories from a Downtown Apartment
- Digawolf, Yellowstone
- nêhiyawak, Nipiy
- Northern Haze, Siqinnaarut
- Riit, ataataga
Album Artwork of the Year
- WINNER: Chad Moldenhauer (art director), Ian Clarke (designer), Warren Clark and Lance Inkwell (illustrators) – Kristofer Maddigan, Selections from Cuphead
- Kevin Hearn (art director), Antoine Moonen (designer), Lauchie Reed and Harland Williams (illustrators) – Kevin Hearn and Friends, The Superhero Suite
- Kris Knight (art director & designer), Jason Sniderman (art director), James Mejia (designer), Chris Peters (illustrator), Stefanie Schneider (photographer) – Ensign Broderick, Bloodcrush/Bloodmyth
- Sean Brown and Keavan Yazdani (art directors) – Daniel Caesar, Case Study 01
- Terri Fidelak (art director, designer, & illustrator), Carey Shaw (photographer) – Belle Plaine, Malice, Mercy, Grief & Wrath
International Album of the Year
- WINNER: Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
- Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
- Khalid, Free Spirit
- Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding
- Ed Sheeran, No.6 Collaborations Project
Fan Choice Award
- bbno$
- Justin Bieber
- Alessia Cara
- Ali Gatie
- Tory Lanez
- WINNER: Avril Lavigne
- Loud Luxury
- Shawn Mendes
- Nav
- The Weeknd
Thank you to my amazingly dedicated fans who voted for me for this @TheJUNOAwards two years in a row. I love you guys so much. And thank you to the Junos ! I hope to party with you next year. Xoxox
— Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) June 30, 2020
Comedy Album of the Year
- WINNER: Sophie Buddle, Lil Bit of Buddle
- Jarrett Campbell, Straight White Fail
- Adam Christie, General Anxiety Disorder
- Monty Scott, The Abyss Stares Back
- Steph Tolev, I’m Not Well
Jazz Album of the Year – Group
- WINNER: Ernesto Cervini’s Turboprop, Abundance
- Al Muirhead’s Canadian Quintet, Undertones
- Brad Turner Quartet, Jump Up
- Dave Young Trio, Trouble in Mind
- Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, On Firm Ground / Tierra firme
Single of the Year
- Bülow, “Sweet Little Lies”
- Alessia Cara, “Out of Love”
- Scott Helman, “Hang Ups”
- WINNER: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
- Lennon Stella, “La Di Da”
Producer of the Year
- Steve Bays – “Record Shop” (Said the Whale), “Song in My Head” (We Are the City)
- Derek Hoffman – “Fear of the Flame” (Logan Staats), “Hide Your Love” (Caveboy)
- WINNER: Ben Kaplan – “Brittle Bones Nicky” (Rare Americans), “It’s Alright” (Mother Mother)
- Jon Levine – “October”, “Rooting for You” (Alessia Cara)
- Michael Wise – “Just Friends” (Virginia to Vegas), “Sweet Little Lies” (Bülow)
Traditional Roots Album of the Year
- WINNER: The Dead South, Sugar & Joy
- Natalie MacMaster, Sketches
- Miranda Mulholland, By Appointment or Chance
- The Small Glories, Assiniboine and the Red
- April Verch, Once a Day
Songwriter of the Year
- Tim Baker – “All Hands”, “Dance”, “The Eighteenth Hole”
- Bülow – “Boys Will Be Boys”, “Sweet Little Lies”, “Two Punks in Love”
- WINNER: Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains”, “Out of Love”, “Rooting for You”
- Tenille Townes – “I Kept the Roses”, “Jersey on the Wall (I’m Just Asking)”, “White Horse”
- Patrick Watson – “Broken”, “Dream for Dreaming”, “Here Comes the River”
Breakthrough Artist of the Year
- bbno$
- Ali Gatie
- Lennon Stella
- Alexandra Stréliski
- Tenille Townes
Reggae Recording of the Year
- Jay Douglas, “Jah Children”
- Exco Levi, “Wah Gwaan”
- WINNER: Lyndon John X, “The Warning Track”
- Petraa, “Never Broken”
- Storry, “Another Man”
Electronic Album of the Year
- Bob Moses, Battle Lines
- Electric Youth, Memory Emotion
- Jacques Greene, Dawn Chorus
- Keys N Krates, A Beat Tape for Your Friends
- Rezz, Beyond the Senses
Rap Recording of the Year
- 88Glam, 88GLAM2
- Classified, Tomorrow Could Be the Day Things Change
- Killy, Light Path 8
- Nav, Bad Habits
- Tory Lanez, Freaky
Classical Album of the Year – Large Ensemble or Soloist(s) with Large Ensemble Accompaniment
- National Arts Centre Orchestra conducted by Alexander Shelley, The Bound of our Dreams
- Jan Lisiecki with Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, Beethoven: Complete Piano Concertos
- Orchestre Métropolitain de Montreal conducted by Yannick Nezet-Seguin, Sibelius 1
- Montreal Symphony Orchestra conducted by Kent Nagano, The John Adams Album
- Montreal Symphony Orchestra conducted by Kent Nagano feat. Charles Richard-Hamelin, Chopin: Concertos Nos. 1 & 2
Adult Alternative Album of the Year
- City and Colour, A Pill for Loneliness
- Leonard Cohen, Thanks for the Dance
- WINNER: Half Moon Run, A Blemish in the Great Light
- iskwē, acākosīk
- Patrick Watson, Wave
Vocal Jazz Album of the Year
- WINNER: Dominique Fils-Aimé, Stay Tuned!
- Jazz Affair, Wishes
- Monkey House, Friday
- Elizabeth Shepherd, Montreal
- Bria Skonberg, Nothing Never Happens
Children’s Album of the Year
- WINNER: Big Block Sing Song, Greatest Hits, Vol. 4
- GFORCE, It’s GFORCE
- Girl Pow-R, This Is Us
- Diana Panton, A Cheerful Little Earful
- Sharon & Bram, Sharon, Bram & Friends
Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year
- The Agonist, Orphans
- Kobra and the Lotus, Evolution
- Lindsay Schoolcraft, Martyr
- Single Mothers, Through a Wall
- WINNER: Striker, Play to Win
Video of the Year
- Bun Dem – “Caraz” (Sarahmée)
- Johnny Jansen – “Record Shop” (Said the Whale)
- Le GED – “Back Off” (Laurence Nerbonne)
- WINNER: Sarah Legault – “Little Star” (iskwē)
- Jonathan Robert – “Topographe” (Corridor)
Classical Album of the Year – Vocal or Choral Performance
- Chor Leoni Men’s Choir, When There is Peace: An Armistice Oratorio
- Gerald Finley, Schubert: Schwanengesang; Brahms: Vier ernste Gesange
- WINNER: Ottawa Bach Choir conducted by Lisette Canton, Handel: Dixit Dominus; Bach & Schutz: Motets
- Peter Barrett, Martha Guth, Allyson McHardy and Helen Becque, Summer Night
- Philippe Sly with Le Chimera Project, Schubert: Winterreise
Country Album of the Year
- Dean Brody, Black Sheep
- Aaron Goodvin, V
- Hunter Brothers, State of Mind
- WINNER: Meghan Patrick, Wild As Me
- Dallas Smith, The Fall
Dance Recording of the Year
- WINNER: Felix Cartal and Lights, “Love Me”
- Loud Luxury and Bryce Vine, “I’m Not Alright”
- Ralph, “Gravity”
- Sultan & Shepard feat. Showtek, “We Found Love”
- Frank Walker feat. Astrid S, “Only When It Rains”
Francophone Album of the Year
- Koriass, La nuit des longs couteaux
- Jean Leloup, L’Étrange pays
- WINNER: Les Louanges, La nuit est une panthère
- Loud, Tout ça pour ça
- Fred Pellerin, Après