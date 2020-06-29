The Internet Is Drooling Over Photos Of Chris Pine Buying Books While Wearing Mask

Chris Pine is finding a way to make himself sexier to the Internet.

A new photo of the actor walking around downtown Los Angeles started circulating over the weekend, showing Pine sporting a medical mask and carrying a giant bag of books and it’s making Twitter go wild.

Twitter user Rachel Conrad shared the photo of the “Star Trek” star online, captioning the snap, “I don’t know who needs to see it but here are some pictures of Chris Pine walking out of an indie bookstore with a GIANT bag of books while also wearing a mask.”

I don’t know who needs to see it but here are some pictures of Chris Pine walking out of an indie bookstore with a GIANT bag of books while also wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/qbKSAVCcN7 — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) June 29, 2020

Many of Pine’s fans not only praised the star’s support of a local business, but they also gave it up for his love of reading and his willingness to protect the public by wearing a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out some of the best reactions:

Double swoon. Books, small business support, and public safety pic.twitter.com/b8Uw0qjxNL — Just Me Against the World (@JustMoi32) June 29, 2020

Is it hot in here all of a sudden???? pic.twitter.com/kwfWuhAZUG — Skylight Books (@skylightbooks) June 29, 2020