Kaitlynn Carter Admits Her Romance With Miley Cyrus Will Be The ‘Last Time I’m Doing A Public Thing’

Kaitlynn Carter is opening up about the toll that her very public relationship with Miley Cyrus took on her.

Last year, following her split from Brody Jenner and Cyrus’ divorce from Liam Hemsworth, Carter and the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer let the world in on their whirlwind romance.

Carter joined Nick Viall on his “The Viall Files” podcast and got real about the headlines generated from their brief relationship.

RELATED: Kaitlynn Carter Discusses Miley Cyrus Split, Says She Didn’t Know How To Deal With The Paparazzi Attention

“What I’ve really realized is now with dating, I’m super private about it. Since last fall, once that whole situation [with Miley] came to a wrap, I was like, ‘That’s the last time I’m doing a public thing,'” she said.

“We actually did work pretty hard to keep it as private as we could, but it is what it is,” she added. “It’s so hard to go through a breakup in the public eye, too… It’s so rough. But there’s also a lot to be gained and learned from that.”

RELATED: Kaitlynn Carter Says She Was ‘In Love’ With Miley Cyrus: ‘It Just Happened’

And now, in a new relationship, Carter says it will remain very private.

“With the person that I’ve been seeing recently, I’m trying to take it really slow and make sure that everything is in place,” she shared. “We’re not boyfriend/girlfriend.”

Carter will appear on season two of “The Hills: New Beginnings” set to resume filming this fall.