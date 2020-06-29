Recently Unearthed 1973 Johnny Cash Live Album To Be Released By Jack White’s Third Man Records

A posthumous live album from the Man in Black is on the way, courtesy of Jack White’s Third Man Records.

On Monday, White’s Nashville-based label announced the upcoming release of a new Johnny Cash live album, A Night to Remember.

The double LP was recorded in 1973 as part of a series of “A Week To Remember” concerts that were “dreamt up by music industry icon Clive Davis” as “a stunning way to highlight the Murderers Row lineup of artists that were then signed to Columbia Records.”

RELATED: Dolly Parton Reveals Johnny Cash Was The First Man To Turn Her On: ‘He Was The Sexiest Thing I’d Ever Seen’

Among the many artists who performed at these legendary Los Angeles shows were Miles Davis, the Staples Singers, Bruce Springsteen and Earth, Wind and Fire.

“Of particular interest is the live performance by Johnny Cash,” notes Third Man’s announcement. “Touching on just about every song one would wish for him to play at a concert in 1973, the stacked set list includes choice guest appearances from both his wife June Carter Cash and fellow Sun Records alumnus Carl Perkins. Opening with the iconic ‘Big River’ through a heavy take on Kris Kristofferson’s ‘Sunday Morning Coming Down’, a breezy jaunt through ‘A Boy Named Sue’ to ‘Hey Porter’ to ‘I Walk The Line’ to ‘Jackson’ and ‘Folsom Prison Blues’, it’s a wonder at how many downright PURE hits were just… the songs in his set.”

This marks the first time the concert has ever been released, with Third Man describing the show as “a master class in a show if there ever was one.”

RELATED: Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash Duet On ‘Wanted Man’ In Newly Released Demo From 1969

The double album is being pressed on two discs on a new vinyl colour that’s being dubbed “vintage white,” and DVD featuring portions of the concert as well as “revelatory backstage footage.” More info can be found here.