Kiesza Announces Sophomore Studio Album ‘Crave’ Release Date

Kiesza has a new album to satisfy what you Crave.

Juno-winning singer Kiesza hypes up her second studio album ahead of Monday’s 2020 Juno Awards.

RELATED: Kiesza Debuts Global Video Project ‘Storm’

“There is so much I could and want to tell you about what it took to get to this album and why it sounds the way it does,” she shared in a statement.

“I will tell you everything in time, but for now just know that this album is intended to lift you up. It’s there to give you a second wind and boost your spirit,” she continued.

“I wanted it to be positive, for you and for me, as I know a lot of us need that right now,” Kiesza added. “I’ve been on that same rollercoaster that you almost certainly have for the past five years; that one they call life. There is still so much to share.”

The Calgary-born singer hopes the nine-track album adds a little life to a unique summer.

“It’s best to think of this album as that beautiful sunlit tip of the iceberg, while I slowly begin to take you beneath the surface,” Kiesza explained.

RELATED: Kiesza Premieres Her New Quarantine-Inspired Music Video

“I’m beyond excited to share this new body of work with you and I hope it adds some positive energy to your day as you listen through music,” she concluded. “Thank you to my whole tribe, who is this reason this music is coming out. I love you.”

Crave drops August 14.