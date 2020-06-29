John Wayne’s Family Speaks Out On The Debate To Rename The John Wayne Airport

John Wayne’s family is slamming proposals calling for the Orange County airport that bears his name to be given a different name, due to racist and homophobic comments made by the iconic Hollywood star, who died in 1979.

In a statement obtained by TMZ, John’s son, Ethan Wayne, insists his father was not a racist.

The debate comes after the “True Grit” star’s controversial 1971 interview with Playboy resurfaced. “I believe in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility,” he said at the time. “I don’t believe in giving authority and positions of leadership and judgment to irresponsible people.”

“John Wayne was not a racist. I know that term is casually tossed around these days, but I take it very seriously. I also understand how we got to this point,” Ethan Wayne said. “There is no question that the words spoken by John Wayne in an interview 50 years ago have caused pain and anger. They pained him as well, as he realized his true feelings were wrongly conveyed.”

He later added, “One thing we know — if John Wayne were here today, he would be in the forefront demanding fairness and justice for all people. He would have pulled those officers off of George Floyd because that was the right thing to do. He would stand for everyone’s right to protest and work toward change.”

