Golfer Ian Poulter Let’s One Rip While Swinging Big

Ian Poulter is focusing a little too much on his golf swing.

The pressure of the Travelers Championship final round seems to have got to Poulter. During his first tee at Sunday’s event, Poulter was captured letting a big one rip just after swinging his club.

3 club wind this morning on the first tee. Always beware of the live 🎙 https://t.co/tzFGtf2mSS — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) June 28, 2020

“Stay over there!” teased his playing partner, Greg Chalmers. “Is it supposed to be more silent than that?”

Poulter had fun with his flatulence, asking the cameraman: “Did you get that?” He added on Twitter, “three club wind this morning on the first tee. Always beware of the live microphone.”