Donny Osmond’s Son Gets Married In Backyard Ceremony After Pandemic Quashed Original Plans

Plenty of plans have had to be changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that’s been the case with the wedding of Donny Osmond’s son, Josh.

According to People, the singer’s youngest son got married on June 12, tying the knot with longtime girlfriend Summer Felsted in a small ceremony held in the backyard of the family home.

As the magazine reports, the original venue cancelled because of the ongoing pandemic, resulting in a change to the more intimate backyard setting.