Donny Osmond’s Son Gets Married In Backyard Ceremony After Pandemic Quashed Original Plans

By Brent Furdyk.

Plenty of plans have had to be changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that’s been the case with the wedding of Donny Osmond’s son, Josh.

According to People, the singer’s youngest son got married on June 12, tying the knot with longtime girlfriend Summer Felsted in a small ceremony held in the backyard of the family home.

As the magazine reports, the original venue cancelled because of the ongoing pandemic, resulting in a change to the more intimate backyard setting.

In a recent interview with Closer, the couple gushed that the wedding “turned out perfect” despite the venue change, and the drastically reduced guest list due to social distancing restrictions.

“It made the whole day more personal and special,” Josh told the magazine. “The wedding turned out more beautiful than we could have even imagined. It was such a fun celebration of this new step we’re taking in life.”

Stars In Love
