Cardi B Asks ‘How The F**k Am I Homophobic Or Transphobic’ After Accusations

Cardi B is tired of being labelled as homophobic, transphobic or otherwise anti-LGBTQ+.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper went on an afternoon Twitter rant on Monday. It all started when a fan account made note of a Cardi reference to the “Girls” rapper in Hulu’s “Love, Victor” series.

Someone on Twitter retweeted the fan account and wrote, “That’s crazy, considering the woman is homophobic and transphobic.”

Cardi caught wind of the criticism and snapped.

“How the f**k am I homophobic or transphobic?” Cardi asked. “Have you been to a Caribbean island where you really see homophobia! Have you dealt with a parent that can’t accept you for your sexuality? I said some ignorant things before that apologized for and educated myself.”

“Ya keep using that same one video that I apologize for over and over again to call me homophobic and transphobic,” she continued. “But never post about the ones where I support the LGBT community which are multiples and the multiple tweets I posted in support.”

Cardi was dragged through the mud in September 2018 after a transphobic meme was posted to her official Facebook. She apologized at the time and accused a former team member of making the post. In January, she and her husband, Offset, were shunned for homophobic lyrics Offset recited.

“I don’t support the LGBT community because I have ‘gay fans’ I support because of the confused [sic] feelings I had growing up on is it normal to like girls?” she added. “I support because I know how hard it was for my gay cousin to come out to his very strict Dominican family.”

“Coming out to my mom and dad, religious people, as gay so before ya make it cool to call me homophobic and transphobic learn what those words mean and research my encouragement to the LGBT community before ya motherf**kers even knew who was Cardi,” she finished.

