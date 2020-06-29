Ryan Seacrest Splits With Girlfriend Shayna Taylor, Spotted Vacationing In Cabo With ‘Mystery Blonde’

Seven years after they first met, the on-again, off-again romance between Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor is over.

ET has confirmed that the “American Idol” host, 45, and Taylor, 28, have called it quits.

“Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago,” a rep for Seacrest told ET.

“They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Seacrest may have already moved on. In photos appearing in the Mail, the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host can be seen holding hands with a “mystery blonde” while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico last week.

Seacrest’s breakup comes several weeks after he was forced to put out a statement defending his health when he appeared to slur his speech during the “American Idol” finale in May, with fans taking to social media to wonder whether Seacrest had a stroke.

“Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” Seacrest’s rep said in a statement. “Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.”

According to the statement, Seacrest’s odd behaviour was simply the result of his breakneck schedule.

“Between ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’, ‘American Idol’, ‘On Air with Ryan Seacrest’, and the ‘Disney Family Singalong’ specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest,” the statement continued. “So today he took a well-deserved day off.”