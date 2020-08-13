‘Justice League’ Actor Ray Fisher Accuses DC Executive Of Threatening Him Over Joss Whedon Grievances

Ray Fisher seems to have some beef with Joss Whedon.

The “Justice League” actor, who played Cyborg in the film, retracted any past praise he had given the director, who stepped in to complete the movie after its original director, Zack Snyder, stepped down to deal with a family tragedy.

Back in July, Fisher shared an old video in which he offered praise to Whedon.

“Joss is a great guy and Zack picked a good person to come in and clean up, finish up for him,” Fisher previously said at San Diego Comic-Con in 2017.

I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement: pic.twitter.com/1ECwwu6TG1 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) June 29, 2020

However, Fisher is now changing his tune. “I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement,” he tweeted on Monday. On Canada Day, Fisher elaborated on his beef with Whedon.

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

“Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of ‘Justice League’ was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” Fisher explained. “He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.

The former theatre actor has supported the release of the extended “Snyder Cut” of the “Justice League”. Reshoots of the Cyborg character facilitated by Whedon are one possible but unsubstantiated cause for grievance.’

In a follow-up tweet on Tuesday, Fisher also shunned DC Films executive Geoff Johns for threatening him when he tried to air his grievances through professional channels.

“During the L.A. reshoots for ‘Justice League’, Geoff Johns summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command,” Fisher tweeted. “He then made a thinly veiled threat to my career. This behaviour cannot continue.”

During the LA reshoots for Justice League, Geoff Johns summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command. He then made a thinly veiled threat to my career. This behavior cannot continue. A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) August 12, 2020

Following Fisher’s allegations, director Kevin Smith weighed in during the latest episode of his “Fatman Beyond” podcast. While discussing Whedon’s takeover of Zach Snyder’s “Justice League”, Smith revealed what he was retelling was only hearsay.

“Again, this is what a special effects guy who worked on both versions of the movie told me. And that [Whedon] would cut down, dismiss and be negative about Zack’s version, which he had seen, and all these people had made together without [Whedon] and stuff,” Smith explained.

“So the guy that said that it was kind of uncomfortable on set because, like, the people that he was talking to about not liking that version of the movie were all people that had made that version of the movie,” Smith added. “So that, I think, is probably the ‘unprofessional’ thing, like, you don’t do that. Especially if you came in to you know, help out during a bad moment in the director’s life.”

He later added that Whedon’s behaviour is “gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable.”