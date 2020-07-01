‘Justice League’ Actor Ray Fisher Accuses Director Joss Whedon Of ‘Abusive’ And ‘Gross’ Behaviour

Ray Fisher seems to have some beef with Joss Whedon.

The “Justice League” actor, who played Cyborg in the film, retracted any past praise he had given the director, who stepped in to complete the movie after its original director, Zack Snyder, stepped down to deal with a family tragedy.

RELATED: First Look At ‘Snyder Cut’ Of ‘Justice League’

I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement: pic.twitter.com/1ECwwu6TG1 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) June 29, 2020

On Monday, Fisher shared an old video in which he offered praise to Whedon.

“Joss is a great guy and Zack picked a good person to come in and clean up, finish up for him,” Fisher previously said at San Diego Comic-Con in 2017.

However, Fisher is now changing his tune. “I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement,” he tweeted on Monday.

On Canada Day, Fisher elaborated on his beef with Whedon.

RELATED: Patty Jenkins Turned Down Directing ‘Justice League’

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

“Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of ‘Justice League’ was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” Fisher explained. “He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.

The former theatre actor has supported the release of the extended “Snyder Cut” of the “Justice League”. Reshoots of the Cyborg character facilitated by Whedon are one possible but unsubstantiated cause for grievance.