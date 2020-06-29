‘Justice League’ Actor Ray Fisher ‘Forcefully’ Retracts Praise For Director Joss Whedon

Ray Fisher seems to have some beef with Joss Whedon.

The “Justice League” actor, who played Cyborg in the film, retracted any past praise he had given the director, who stepped in to complete the movie after its original director, Zack Snyder, stepped down to deal with a family tragedy.

On Monday, Fisher shared an old video in which he offered praise to Whedon.

“Joss is a great guy and Zack picked a good person to come in and clean up, finish up for him,” Fisher previously said at San Diego Comic-Con in 2017.

However, Fisher is now changing his tune. “I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement,” he tweeted on Monday.

The former theatre actor did not elaborate on what sparked the tweet, but one guess is it has to do with the upcoming release of the “Snyder Cut” of “Justice League” on HBO Max.

Fisher has supported the release of the “Snyder Cut” in the past. Reshoots of the Cyborg character facilitated by Whedon are one possible but unsubstantiated cause for grievance.