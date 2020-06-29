Patrick Dempsey Resurrects One Of McDreamy’s Classic ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Lines To Promote Wearing Masks

Patrick Dempsey is getting McDreamy all over again.

The 54-year-old actor took to social media on Monday, sharing a selfie on Instagram, featuring his famous visage covered in a black-and-white checkered face mask.

Accompanying the selfie, Dempsey revived one of the memorable lines uttered by his “Grey’s Anatomy” character, Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd.

“It’s A Beautiful Day to Save Lives,” he wrote.

Dempsey’s Instagram post joins those of other celebs encouraging people to wear masks to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including “Little Fires Everywhere” co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.