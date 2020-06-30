Mark Wahlberg Finds Out He’s ‘Allergic To Almost Everything,’ Jokes ‘It Only Took Me 49 Years To Realize’

Mark Wahlberg revealed he’s finally found out he’s “allergic to almost everything” at 49-years-old.

Wahlberg shared a snap from a skin test on Instagram, showing his back’s reaction to different things.

The actor captioned the post, “It only took me 49 years to realize I’m allergic to almost everything.”

People then joked in the comments that at least Wahlberg wasn’t allergic to wine, given his famous wine cellar.

Golfer Justin Thomas teased, “If you end up being allergic to wine, I call dibs on the cellar!”

Wahlberg, who was wearing a mask in the shot, has been isolating with his family in their Beverly Hills mansion during the coronavirus pandemic.

He shares four kids — Ella, 16, Michael, 14, Brendan, 11, and Grace, 10 — with wife of 11 years, Rhea Durham.