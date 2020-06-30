Lena Dunham Says She Benefited From Hollywood Being ‘Rigged In Favour Of White People’

By Corey Atad.

Lena Dunham. Photo: Audrey Poree/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images
Lena Dunham agrees with her critics.

Over the weekend, a 2017 tweet went viral highlighting how she sold “Girls” to HBO at the age of 23, with only a short pitch and no characters or plot.

Many online used Dunham’s story as an example of white privilege, pointing out that most artists, particularly artists of colour, do not experience breaking into Hollywood so easily.

Dunham took to Twitter to respond to her name trending again but actually acknowledged the “constructive dialogue.”

The 34-year-old explained that she agrees “the Hollywood system is rigged in favour of white people” and that she benefited from that system. She also stated her support for the growing movement to defund the police.

Many also praised Dunham’s acknowledgment of the issue.

