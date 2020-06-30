Lena Dunham Says She Benefited From Hollywood Being ‘Rigged In Favour Of White People’

Lena Dunham agrees with her critics.

Over the weekend, a 2017 tweet went viral highlighting how she sold “Girls” to HBO at the age of 23, with only a short pitch and no characters or plot.

.@LenaDunham was 23 when she sold #Girls to HBO with a page-and-a-half-long pitch, without a character nor a plot https://t.co/dFphYaT4pE pic.twitter.com/MLUgJEhZ1w — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 16, 2017

Many online used Dunham’s story as an example of white privilege, pointing out that most artists, particularly artists of colour, do not experience breaking into Hollywood so easily.

Dunham took to Twitter to respond to her name trending again but actually acknowledged the “constructive dialogue.”

Whenever I find out I’m trending, I have to immediately check if I’m alive! Then, I try and see if there’s a constructive dialogue to have on Twitter. Often there isn’t, but today there really WAS. (Thread) — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 29, 2020

The 34-year-old explained that she agrees “the Hollywood system is rigged in favour of white people” and that she benefited from that system. She also stated her support for the growing movement to defund the police.

The past ten years have been a series of lessons. The lesson now? Sit down. Shut up, unless it’s to advocate for change for Black people. Listen. Make art in private for awhile- no one needs your book right now lady. Give reparations widely. Defund the police. Rinse & repeat. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 29, 2020

Many also praised Dunham’s acknowledgment of the issue.

I’m here for the acknowledgement of privilege and being self aware. And not being offended. https://t.co/R7ONyjiQSJ — Neek (@iBrownBagEm) June 29, 2020