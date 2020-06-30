‘Friday The 13th’ Villain Jason Voorhees Gives A Lesson In Mask Wearing

Jason Voorhees is trying to save lives.
This month, New York’s Ogilvy Health advertising agency put out a funny COVID-19 PSA starring the “Friday the 13th” killer.
In the video, Jason says, “It’s not easy. The mask kind of makes people feel uncomfortable. I wish everyone could see me for who I am.”
I’m just trying to fit in,” he adds. ‘I know … the whole chainsaw thing … I get it. But behind the mask, I’m just a regular guy.”
The Ogilvy Health Instagram post encourages people to share the positive message in order to promote mask wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Tap into pop culture and entertain them. Don’t preach. Don’t fear-monger. Do the opposite. Make them smile, engage, and share with their peers,” the agency writes.