Michele Morrone Confirms ‘365 Days’ Sequel But Says ‘We Still Don’t Know When’ Due To Coronavirus

By Becca Longmire.

Netflix
Netflix

Michele Morrone revealed the news fans have been waiting for this week: There’s going to be a “365 Days” sequel and he’ll be back to star in it.

Morrone, who plays Massimo in the hit 2020 Netflix movie, confirmed the followup flick in a HalaHi video shout-out.

He said in the clip, which was shared by TMZ: “Yes, we’re going to shoot the second part.

“We still don’t know when because of COVID. But, for sure we will make it.”

RELATED: Michele Morrone Cools Rumours That ‘365 Days’ Sex Scenes Were Real: ‘We Are Good Actors’

HalaHi confirmed Morrone had recently joined the company, which sells fans personalized videos from their favourite celebs, as a brand ambassador, telling TMZ it only took him 24 hours to raise $14,000 for charity.

The actor, who also spoke about a move to Hollywood in the video, is donating 100 per cent of the proceeds from his $200 video shout-outs to help disadvantaged children.

RELATED: Dakota Johnson Reveals If She Will Take On Any More Movies Similar To ‘Fifty Shades’

For anyone not familiar with “365 Days”, the synopsis reads: “Massimo is a member of the Sicilian Mafia family and Laura is a sales director. She does not expect that on a trip to Sicily trying to save her relationship, Massimo will kidnap her and give her 365 days to fall in love with him.”

Click to View Gallery

Entertainment Events Affected By The Coronavirus
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP