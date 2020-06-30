Dua Lipa’s Manager Confirms There Might Be A Madonna Collaboration On The Way

A Dua Lipa and Madonna collaboration could soon be in the works.

Lipa’s manager Ben Mawson spoke about the possible duet in an interview with Music Week.

Mawson confirmed Lipa’s latest album, Future Nostalgia, released in March, was influenced by Madonna’s 2005 LP Confessions on a Dancefloor.

The manager said, when asked if Dua could emulate Madonna, “Well, it depends what you mean. She’s definitely going to have a long career.

“She’s definitely the complete pop star and obviously the album was heavily influenced by Madonna,” he added, according to NME.

“In fact, we’re about to try and get Madonna on a record. I’m going to write the email and [see] if she’s up for a track.”

Mawson went on: “Dua told me she aspired to be Madonna when I met her, when she was 17, and there was something about the way she said it that made me believe her!

“It was about her personality, her charisma, her competitiveness, and her drive, and that came across. Dua’s got it all, so she’s unlimited potential.”