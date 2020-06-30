Dorinda Medley Slams ‘Real Housewives’ Co-Star Ramona Singer For Not Supporting Her During Breakup

Dorinda Medley has no problem calling out friends.

The “Real Housewives of New York” star was on Chanel Omari’s podcast “Chanel in the City” to dish on “RHONY” drama.

Talking about her recent breakup from John Mahdessian, Medley had a few choice words for her co-star Ramona Singer.

“I would get on the show and I felt like it was used as a storyline, as opposed to get off the show and not hear from anybody. And Leah and Sonja really did things throughout the season off filming to check in with me,” she said. “I mean, it’s a lot when you’re going through a breakup, your house is being renovated, your dog died, and I really got the feeling like certain people like Ramona piled on. She found any opportunity to pile on. She would say, ‘I am in pain, I am in pain.’ Well, of course I am. How about, ‘How are you doing?’ ‘You’re drinking so much ……. You’re an alcoholic.’ I barely drank this season. When someone is going through a hard time a person is a girl’s girl. You don’t hit them while you’re down.”

Medley also talked about Bethenny Frankel’s departure.

“Bethenny was an NFL varsity player so I don’t care what the girls say…” she said. “It was a HUGE loss. Bethenny is a great reality star. I don’t care what you say. There’s no way around it. Love her, hate her. I mean, I used to watch the one-liners and piss my pants and say to myself, Why can’t I be like that?! Then we don’t know the new girl. Then we find out she’s 37 and we’re like, What?? Then we had Tinsley coming back but Tinsley doesn’t really talk that much and lives a very private life, which doesn’t work for reality TV.”