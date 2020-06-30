Paris Jackson Reflects On The Last 11 Years: ‘I Have Been Through Hell’

Paris opens up about her journey as a musician. 🎶 Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn premieres June 30th, only on Facebook Watch.

Paris Jackson is going deep about the cathartic nature of music.

In the premiere episode of Facebook Watch‘s “Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn”, Jackson and her boyfriend Glenn set out to change the world through sonics as the Soundflowers, leaning on their shared traumas.

Prince Jackson discusses how music plays a vital role in Paris' life.

“It’s been eleven years and I have been through hell. Whether it was him [Michael Jackson] passing or all the s**t that has happened to me in my life,” Jackson said. “If I don’t talk about it or if I don’t put it in the music, it’s going to completely ruin my life and it’s going to own me.

“Everyone in my family does music,” she continued. “I mean, I’m a Jackson. It makes sense that I’m a musician but like… a Jackson doing folk indie?”

Glenn later reflected on his first meeting Paris.

Paris and Gabe talk about the first time they met and how their friendship all started.

“I know when she was walking up that my body was saying ‘Be cool’ but my brain was saying ‘Just run, just run…,'” Glenn recalled. “I knew I was walking towards a head-over-heels fall. I wanted to spend every day and every night with her.”

You can see “Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn” on Facebook Watch.