Comedy Legend And ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Creator Carl Reiner Dies At 98

By Corey Atad.

Carl Reiner. Photo: Vitagraph Films /Courtesy Everett Collection/CP Images
Iconic Hollywood star Carl Reiner has passed away at the age of 98.

Variety reports that Reiner died of natural causes at his Beverly Hills home on Monday night surrounded by family.

The actor, producer, and director was best known for creating and co-starring on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” as temperamental comedian Alan Brady.

Reiner’s directorial career included classics “The Jerk” and “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid”. He also appeared in countless films and TV shows, including “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Two and a Half Men”.

In the 1950s, Reiner created the legendary comedy sketch “The 2000 Year Old Man” with Mel Brooks, winning a Grammy for their 1960 record album version.

In recent years, Reiner was very active on Twitter, expressing his anti-Donald Trump views and supporting causes like Black Lives Matter.

Reiner is survived by three children, including his son Rob, actor and director of films like “Misery” and “The Princess Bride”.

Remembrances for Reiner poured in across social media from celebrities and fans alike.

 

