Comedy Legend And ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Creator Carl Reiner Dies At 98

Iconic Hollywood star Carl Reiner has passed away at the age of 98.

Variety reports that Reiner died of natural causes at his Beverly Hills home on Monday night surrounded by family.

The actor, producer, and director was best known for creating and co-starring on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” as temperamental comedian Alan Brady.

Reiner’s directorial career included classics “The Jerk” and “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid”. He also appeared in countless films and TV shows, including “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Two and a Half Men”.

Nothing pleases me more than knowing that I have lived the best life possible by having met & marrying the gifted Estelle (Stella) Lebost—who partnered with me in bringing Rob, Annie & Lucas Reiner into to this needy & evolving world. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) June 27, 2020

In the 1950s, Reiner created the legendary comedy sketch “The 2000 Year Old Man” with Mel Brooks, winning a Grammy for their 1960 record album version.

If you have or haven't seen Sandra Bullock in "The Net," I suggest you do. It's so well written and performed, You'll thank me. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) June 30, 2016

In recent years, Reiner was very active on Twitter, expressing his anti-Donald Trump views and supporting causes like Black Lives Matter.

Reiner is survived by three children, including his son Rob, actor and director of films like “Misery” and “The Princess Bride”.

Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 30, 2020

Remembrances for Reiner poured in across social media from celebrities and fans alike.

Condolences to the family of Carl Reiner. From the writers room of Sid Caesar to recreating those times for the Dick Van Dyke show, Carl was a master at his craft. I knew him only peripherally but it was a pleasure to have known him.😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 30, 2020

I'm so sorry to hear that Carl Reiner has passed on. He was a great entertainer and a fine man. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 30, 2020

My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/QWyNOYILhW — Alan Alda (@alanalda) June 30, 2020

We lost a person who gave us great times-countless laughs. He was brilliant. And kind. I met him only once but will never forget his gentle thoughtfulness. He was with us through good times and hard times. Thank you Carl Reiner. His memory will be a blessing. . https://t.co/hbfPrO0eRe — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 30, 2020

A Legend. Thank you sir. RIP https://t.co/U0ZY5Ow1XR — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 30, 2020

Very sad to awake to the news that @carlreiner has passed. There will forever only be one of him. May his memory be forever blessed. He leaves us with so much laughter. My heart goes out to @robreiner and the entire Reiner family. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) June 30, 2020

Carl Reiner was comedy genius. Often that genius made other funny people even funnier. But give him a stage and he could spin laughter out of any moment. I watched him do it time and again. His contributions to comedy are eternal. And a lovely man, as well. #ripCarlReiner — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) June 30, 2020

So sad to hear about the passing of Carl Reiner. The man was a titan of comedy. None of us in the business haven’t been affected by his work. It’s hard to imagine a world without him. RIP Carl. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) June 30, 2020

I loved Carl Reiner. Thinking of Rob and his family and sending lots of love.❤️ https://t.co/SSpJArPoP6 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) June 30, 2020

So sad to hear about @carlreiner Not only did he make my favorite TV& movies (see:Where’s Poppa) but his humanity was beyond compare. His heart was so full of love. Never left his house empty handed- book, space pen, Swiss Army knife. RIP to a man that embodies the word mensch pic.twitter.com/mazBmwznkX — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) June 30, 2020

The brilliant and hilarious Carl Reiner hosted the Director’s Guild awards for decades before his health forced him to take the night off. They asked me to sub in for him. Here’s the letter he sent me:#RIPCarlReiner https://t.co/dkvtzXtKfA pic.twitter.com/eUy2E9b0B0 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) June 30, 2020

I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of show business legend Carl Reiner. An innovator, entertainer and beloved icon, his nearly century of life was like a roadmap through American culture. His wit and courage never left him. My heartfelt condolences to his family. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) June 30, 2020

Comedy giant Carl Reiner has left the room. I got to know him a bit, not that long after he had made the first great TV show about TV. Legendarily funny, but, fortunately, not "always on".

Wrote, acted, directed. Did it all, except trumpet. — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) June 30, 2020

RIP #Carl Reiner – A brilliant comedy talent w/heart & intellect whether writing, directing, producing or performing. Try estimating how many times in your life this fella’s work made you laugh. I count well over 3k for me & growing. Thank you, Carl. https://t.co/95dleAFveQ — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) June 30, 2020

As if 2020 weren’t cruel enough. Goodbye to one of the greatest comedic minds of all time. Thank you for always making us laugh and for always giving us joy. My deepest condolences go out to the entire Reiner family. RIP #CarlReiner pic.twitter.com/IeJ3RkG2vS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 30, 2020

so sorry that the great Carl Reiner did not live to see the downfall of T***p. just that—it would have thrilled him no end, & he deserved it. https://t.co/SkOw8B8W4r — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) June 30, 2020

RIP to the comedy legend Carl Reiner. who gave us so much laughter in film and TV, in front of and behind the camera. Apart from anything else, thank you for this, the most romantic bedroom scene of all time. https://t.co/9yDBWwE7GX — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 30, 2020

This is Very sad news 🙏🏿✊🏿Rest In Peace and power Carl Reiner gratitude for all the laughter you have given us through the years. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 30, 2020

Rest In Peace Carl Reiner 🙏🏼 He was more than just a comedy legend who made people laugh! He was a veteran who helped fight against facism in WW2! He took a knee when most people wouldn’t! He believed Black Lives Matter!#CarlReiner❤️#KidVicious🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ItNTZICteo — kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) June 30, 2020

MY HEROS CARL REINER ANNIE REINER & MEL BROOKS pic.twitter.com/yimJbwoqCU — George Shapiro (@georgeshapiro) June 28, 2020