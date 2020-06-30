Kelsea Ballerini Performs Stunning Cover Of Katy Perry’s ‘Daisies’

Kelsea Ballerini belted out a stunning version of Katy Perry’s track “Daisies” in a recent Instagram video.

Ballerini’s cover went down a storm with Perry herself, who commented: “so pretty 🥺♥️”

The country crooner sang a slowed-down version of the song while sat on a stool with an acoustic guitar.

She donned a casual ensemble for the clip, wearing a pair of ripped blue jeans and a plain white tank top.

Ballerini captioned the sweet video with lyrics from Perry’s track.

The cover comes after Ballerini covered Carole King’s “You’ve Got A Friend” as part of the “CMT Celebrates Our Heroes” special.