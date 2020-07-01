Quarter-Million-Plus Sign Petition To Block Film Starring Paris Jackson As Jesus, But Not Sia

A new film starring Paris Jackson as Jesus Christ is not sitting well with some people.

At least 260,000 people have signed a petition to block “Habit”, labelling it as “Christianphobic garbage,” according to the Guardian. A separate petition by One Million Moms generated more than 69,000 signatures, denouncing the film as “sacrilegious.”

Bella Thorne stars as a “street-smart, party girl with a Jesus fetish [who] gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out by masquerading as a nun,” according to a press release published by New Zealand Herald. The publication also says Jesus will be “lesbian.”

One person who definitely will not sign the petition is Sia. The “Chandelier” singer shared her support for Jackson with a simple tweet reading: “Dear @ParisJackson, I love you. Keep going. I believe you are a good person.”

Dear @ParisJackson I love you, keep going. I believe you are a good person.

😊 — sia (@Sia) July 1, 2020

Jackson and Thorne also star alongside musician Gavin Rossdale. “Habit” is a project from Warner Bros and Lionsgate.