Quarter-Million-Plus Sign Petition To Block Film Starring Paris Jackson As Jesus

A new film starring Paris Jackson as Jesus Christ is not sitting well with some people.

RELATED: Paris Jackson Reflects On The Last 11 Years: ‘I Have Been Through Hell’

At least 260,000 people have signed a petition to block “Habit”, labelling it as “Christianphobic garbage,” according to the Guardian. A separate petition by One Million Moms generated more than 69,000 signatures, denouncing the film as “sacrilegious.”

Bella Thorne stars as a “street-smart, party girl with a Jesus fetish [who] gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out by masquerading as a nun,” according to a press release published by New Zealand Herald. The publication also says Jesus will be “lesbian.”

RELATED: Paris Jackson Fears She’ll Always Be In Michael Jackson’s Shadow

Jackson and Thorne also star alongside musician Gavin Rossdale. “Habit” is a project from Warner Bros and Lionsgate.