Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Killer Vocals, Covers The Police Track ‘Every Breath You Take’

Kelly Clarkson belted out another ’80s pop hit for Kellyoke.

The singer put her own spin on the Police track “Every Breath You Take”, with her once again being joined by her band for the performance, each doing their bit from home.

Clarkson gushed after the song, “Ooh I love that song!”

She said something similar after her colourful performance of Taylor Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down” released Monday for Pride 2020.

The cover was the latest in a long line of at-home Kellyoke performances for the star.

She’s recently sung along to Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You)”, the Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away” and many, many more.