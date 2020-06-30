Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford Reminisce About ‘Gossip Girl’: It Is ‘Very Hard To Watch’

You won’t catch Penn Badgley or Chace Crawford settling down for a “Gossip Girl” binge-watch any time soon.

“Buddy, you have to strap me to a gurney and pop my eyes open like ‘A Clockwork Orange’,” Crawford jokes with his former co-star. The pair are the latest to join Variety‘s’ “Actors On Actors At Home” series.

“I haven’t seen it in so long. It would be very interesting to watch it now,” Badgley says.

Agreeing that “it would be interesting to see the first couple, maybe,” Crawford hasn’t revisited the series in a long time, though Badgley has watched it more recently.

RELATED: Ed Westwick Releases ‘Gossip Girl’ ‘XOXO’ Face Mask To Benefit Ant-Racism Charity

“I know that I watched with my now-wife, with Domino [Kirke], before we got married. It must’ve been six months after we met. She had never seen it, and that’s the last time I can remember seeing an episode,” he says. The pair wed in 2017.

“I remember even then, it has nothing to do with the show, but it was very hard to watch. These snapshots of yourself when you’re 20, 21, 22 years old. Who can enjoy that? Sometimes it’s just uncomfortable.”

But, Badgley, 33, isn’t opposed to getting together with Crawford, 34, in person and live-tweeting a rewatch of an episode.

“To go back and open that time capsule, I think there would be some nostalgic value,” Crawford says. “We’re doing that when you come to L.A. We’ll have a drink.”

“A little watching party. Dude, if we live-tweet a viewing of any episode of ‘Gossip Girl,’ people would love that,” Badgley says.

Calling the show, which ran from 2007 to 2012, “ahead of its time”, Badgley says viewers’ tastes have changed.

RELATED: TikTok User Points Out Another ‘Gossip Girl’ Wardrobe Mishap

“Back in 2007 – I mean, dude. That’s a long time ago when we were just boys. People wanted to watch a show like ‘Gossip Girl’ because it was aspirational. It was like an escape. It seemed like it struck a certain cultural chord because it was this aspirational fantastical vision of excess and wealth,” he says.

“But now, cut to 13 years later, people are not interested in that. And, I think, rightfully so. Now they’re interested in deconstructing why we’re so fascinated with that in the first place. We’re interested in deconstructing those systems of privilege. I’m not saying that our television shows are doing that, but I’m saying that’s what people are more interested in, so therefore these shows reflect that.”

“Back in ’07, ‘Gossip Girl’ was edgy,” Crawford agrees.

“I know, man. That’s funny because it really was,” Badgley replies.

A “Gossip Girl” reboot is currently in the works with production on pause due to the pandemic. The original cast, with the exception of narrator Kristen Bell, is not expected to return.