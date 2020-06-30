Kanye West And Travis Scott Drop Music Video For ‘Wash Us In The Blood’

Kanye West and Travis Scott have released their music video for the track “Wash Us in the Blood”.

The video, directed by Arthur Jafa, opens with video footage of the Black Lives Matter protests.

It also includes clips from West’s “Saint Pablo” tour and Sunday Service rehearsals.

The track is the first single from West’s upcoming album, God’s Country.

It features lyrics such as, “They don’t want Kanye to be Kanye / They wanna sign a fake Kanye / They wanna sign a ‘Calm-ye’.”

The video comes after West announced a 10-year Yeezy collaboration with Gap.

The rapper released the gospel album Jesus Is King and the Sunday Service Choir’s companion LP Jesus Is Born last year.