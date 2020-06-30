Cardi B Announces She Is ‘Getting Off The Internet For A Couple Days’ Following Denial Of Plagiarism

Cardi B needs a break from the toxicity of social media.

On Tuesday, the rapper hit back at an accusation from Dela Wesst that she plagiarized her lyrics for the hit song “Clout”.

RELATED: Cardi B Accused Of Having A Fake Instagram: ‘These People Must Think I’m A 15-Year-Old Girl’

“You really cross the line when u stalkin my fans page and put this sh** on a pic of me & my kid,” Cardi wrote in her response.

First of all you weird ass bitch u been trying me for hot minute .You really cross the line when u stalkin my fans page and put this shit on a pic of me & my kid .SO YES THATS I’m bringing my kid https://t.co/hsosqK3HC1 pic.twitter.com/2HamR9tJwr — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 30, 2020

She then offered proof that she could not have plagiarized Wesst’s song, given the timeline of events.

Second of all you dumb bitch you ranting for day cause you claim I stole lyrics from you on clout .I WROTE THIS SONG IN JANUARRYYY ! You show me you did your clout song in January bitch you might have a chance.I rhyme clout with Oscar the grouch bitch is not farfech it RHYMES! https://t.co/gi41fg7NjI pic.twitter.com/SV8W0XC84Y — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 30, 2020

RELATED: Cardi B Asks ‘How The F**k Am I Homophobic Or Transphobic’ After Accusations

Wesst pointed out that while Cardi started her song in January, she could still have plagiarized afterward, but Cardi shot back with more proof against the charge.

jUsT cAUsE yOu sTArTED the song iN jAnUARy don’t mean you finished it THEN WTF IS THIS THEN BITCH ! Sit down you weirdo clown .Talkin about you coulda dm me BITCH did you dm b4 you did like ten videos of me poppin shit? Or them 30 tweets about me talkin shit? https://t.co/GlnbIHLMNQ pic.twitter.com/6jnyr7NRev — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 30, 2020

Sooooo stop WITH YOUR SHIT .Never Hurd about you b4 you started using my name for tic too .Stop chasing clout and chase a bag and a dentist like I DID SIS ! https://t.co/mDkSJgHQjA — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 30, 2020

Finally, Cardi announced that she’ll be taking “a couple days” off the internet.