Lizzo Shows Off What She Eats In A Day As A ‘New Vegan’ While Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor

Lizzo is displaying her daily food routine on TikTok as she embraces a plant-based menu.

“As a new vegan, I’m enjoying exploring flavours from plants & plant-based proteins! Every journey is personal & deserves to be celebrated,” she captioned the video posted earlier this week.

Introducing it as “What I eat in a day: Tales from a fat vegan”, Lizzo says the menu represents her typical daily diet.

She starts with a breakfast smoothie of “coconut water, whatever kale and spinach I have and frozen fruit,” plus a salad and some farmer’s market hummus with a “Cheeto alternative” since the regular version of Cheetos were “not good for my acid reflux.”

“Bada boom, bada snack,” she says of her Cheeto-and-hummus treat.

For dinner, it’s mushroom balls with chickpeas and greens, leftover salad, and quinoa before a “peanut butter and jelly smoothie with peanut butter, frozen strawberries, oats, oat milk, vanilla protein powder and love from Jesus.”

Lizzo ends her TikTok video with a call to action for Breonna Taylor.

“We still need justice for Breonna Taylor,” the text on the video reads providing a number to text to “demand that the officers who murdered her are arrested and charged.”