Netflix Confirms ‘Ozark’ Has Been Renewed For An Expanded Fourth And Final Season

“Ozark” will be back for an expanded fourth and final season.

Netflix revealed the news Tuesday:

They're going to go out with a bang. Ozark will be back with an expanded 14-episode final season. pic.twitter.com/otIoUeTXyH — Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2020

The drama, which launched in 2017, stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner.

The upcoming season will air in two seven-episode parts and will be the final chapter in the Byrde family’s eventful journey from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Ozarks after a money-laundering scheme went drastically wrong.

“We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving ‘Ozark’ more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right,” executive producer and showrunner Chris Mundy said in a statement, according to IndieWire.

“It’s been such a great adventure for all of us, both on screen and off, so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.”

“A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes,” actor-executive producer Bateman added. “I’m excited to end with a bang(s).”

The announcement comes after the third season of “Ozark” arrived on Netflix in March 2020, just as people started to go into lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.