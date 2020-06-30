Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks Bringing ‘Hamilton’ To Disney+, Releasing It During The Black Lives Matter Movement

Prospective “Hamilton” audiences might not be able to see the musical production live on Broadway right now but they’ll be able to stream it on Disney+ starting July 3.

The musical’s star and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda announced the news on Tuesday’s “Good Morning America” and explains to ET Canada‘s Graeme O’Neil this was years in the making.

Surprise! The original Broadway production of Hamilton, filmed LIVE onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, is now coming exclusively to #DisneyPlus this July 3rd. Shout it to the rooftops! #Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/4FK4lZhcO6 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 12, 2020

Miranda revealed the original cast filmed the movie back in June 2016 just before he, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr, and more left.

“We realized this company that was performing the show the first year was really special and we were in the position to prioritize, we gotta get it, we don’t know what we’re gonna do with the footage but we should get it while we’re all here in the same building.”

He adds: “I’m so grateful we got it because in this moment where there’s no theatre we have this gift for the world and it’s the show itself.”

The Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner also discusses the significance of releasing the film during the Black Lives Matter movement, as it was announced in February that the movie adaptation wouldn’t be coming to theatres until October 15, 2021.

“Right now, young Black and Brown leaders are creating an overdue conversation about systemic racism that’s at the roots of our founding, it’s in the original sin of slavery and finding the lyrics of revolution in the show are resonating in this moment.”

“My hope is people will see a better representation of themselves, young people will be motivated to participate further in this moment that we are in,” adds Jackson. “I hope that ‘Hamilton’ is a reflection of the true ideals we aspire to.”

Fans can watch the trailer for “Hamilton” below.