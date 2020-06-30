Tamia Shades Fabolous’ Claims As To Why There Are Two Versions Of ‘So Into You’

Tamia has a completely different idea of why she made two different versions of “So Into You” than Fabolous.

The singer shaded the rapper’s claims during his “Verzuz” battle on Monday.

According to Fabolous, “There’s a lot of back and forth about how there was Tamia and Ashanti. Tamia is who the original song came from. Tamia was getting surgery on her throat at the time when we did the song. So we got Ashanti to do the song because [Tamia] was getting—and then we did the video, she was back. She got her shit back together… We laid the vocals after her throat surgery.”

RELATED: Tamia And Deborah Cox Perform Impressive Cover Of Whitney Houston’s ‘Count On Me’

Part 2. @myfabolouslife explains why there are two versions of “So Into You”, says @realtamiaworld had throat surgery. pic.twitter.com/Si0jIofQbj — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) June 30, 2020

But to Tamia, that isn’t exactly what went down:

25 years. 8 albums. 0 throat surgeries. ❤️🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/FIYrrkJIyT — TAMIA (@realtamiaworld) June 30, 2020

As all Tamia fans know, the Canadian songstress released “So Into You” in 1998 before releasing a new version, featuring Fabolous, in 2003.

And Twitter loved Tamia’s subtle shade:

RELATED: Canadian R&B Singer Tamia Releases Festive Cover Of ‘Someday At Christmas’

@realtamiaworld 👑 HAD TO REMIND PEOPLE HER CATALOG IS OWNED BY HER. pic.twitter.com/peCoJjA9Sz — QueenVLion (@QueenVLion1) June 30, 2020

Amen! We love you, Tamia! — Chris Sapphire (@ChrisSapphire) June 30, 2020