Tamia Shades Fabolous’ Claims As To Why There Are Two Versions Of ‘So Into You’

By Aynslee Darmon.

Tamia. Photo: Getty Images
Tamia has a completely different idea of why she made two different versions of “So Into You” than Fabolous.

The singer shaded the rapper’s claims during his “Verzuz” battle on Monday.

According to Fabolous, “There’s a lot of back and forth about how there was Tamia and Ashanti. Tamia is who the original song came from. Tamia was getting surgery on her throat at the time when we did the song. So we got Ashanti to do the song because [Tamia] was getting—and then we did the video, she was back. She got her shit back together… We laid the vocals after her throat surgery.”

But to Tamia, that isn’t exactly what went down:

As all Tamia fans know, the Canadian songstress released “So Into You” in 1998 before releasing a new version, featuring Fabolous, in 2003.

And Twitter loved Tamia’s subtle shade:

This Week’s Top Live Music (June 25 To July 2)
