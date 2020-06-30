Liam Neeson Stars Opposite His Son Micheál Richardson In ‘Made In Italy’ Trailer

“Made in Italy” is a family affair like no other in this new Liam Neeson film.

Neeson stars opposite his real-life son, Micheál Richardson, in the new dramedy from James D’Arcy. iFC Films released a freshly-minted trailer for “Made in Italy” on Tuesday.

RELATED: Liam Neeson Mourns The Passing Of His Mother

In the film, Neeson and Richardson confront their past while working to sell their run-down Tuscan villa.

“[It] came about not through an agent shoehorning you into doing a script because it will show another facet of your career,” Neeson told Entertainment Weekly of the film. “James D’Arcy got in touch with me through my English agent.”

RELATED: Why Liam Neeson Says He’s Done With Superhero Movies

“She said, ‘Listen, I think you should read this, there’s something to it.’ I did and I sort of fell in love with it, and she said, ‘Maybe this is something good for you and Micheál, your son.’ And so it was kind of fate, I just felt like I had to do it,” he continued.

“Made in Italy” premieres August 7 in select theatres, drive-ins and video on demand.