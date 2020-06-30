Kane Brown Enlists Nelly For Fresh Take On ‘Cool Again’

Kane Brown is bringing in Nelly for a summer remix on his hit “Cool Again”.

Nelly shared a taste of the tune on Instagram ahead of its release, revealing he and the country crooner just wrapped shooting the music video in Miami.

In the teaser clip, the rapper also gushed about working with Brown, who he calls his “lil brother”, adding that “Cool Again” is “one of the dopest tracks that I’ve done thus far.”

Not only will Brown’s upcoming album feature Nelly, but he will also collab with Swae Lee, H.E.R. and Khalid.

Nelly previously dipped his toe in the country pool with Tim McGraw for 2003’s “Over And Over” and 2013’s mega-hit “Cruise” with Floria Georgia Line.