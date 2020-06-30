Gina Carano Slams Instagram For Taking Down Her Topless Photo

Gina Carano has hit out at Instagram for removing a topless photo she shared earlier this week.

A woman, presumably Carano, could be seen nude with her head thrown back in the photo, posing against some curtains letting in the light.

She posted the pic alongside the Prince quote, “I find freedom sexy. I find freedom so sexy I can’t even explain it to you. You wake up every day and feel like you can do anything.”

After learning Instagram had taken down the snap, the “Mandalorian” star said on Twitter: “So that’s what it’s like to be censored for no reason. Pic was taken down by Instagram.

“There’s much more important news today but that was some classic bulls**t. The whole post was about freedom of expression. Violating zero rules. Ironic. Feels like I graduated. Thanks Karen.”

She later added:

I’m going to start an all nude protest and be the only one fully clothed because I’m far too shy for that. 🤣Jk jk (but feel free to take the idea) pic.twitter.com/bknbWMYovq — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) June 29, 2020

The posts come after MMA legend Renzo Gracie reportedly commented on her photo, “Put some clothes on.”

“You don’t need it,” he added, according to Yahoo! “You are among the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen. That makes you unique. There’s no need for sex pics. You are the most beautiful woman that walk around. Simple as that.”

Carano has since posted another nude image of a woman, but this time she was a little more covered up.

She shared: