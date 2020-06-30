Pierce Brosnan Remembers His Late Daughter 7 Years After Her Tragic Death

Pierce Brosnan is marking a sad occasion.

This week, the “Goldeneye” star shared a touching tribute on his Instagram account to his late daughter Charlotte on the 7-year anniversary of her death.

“Here’s looking at you kid…” he wrote.

Charlotte died in June 2013 at the age of 41 from ovarian cancer, the same disease that took her mother Cassandra’s life in 1991.

Speaking to ET a year after Charlotte’s death, Brosnan opened up about both losses.

“To watch someone you love have his or her life eaten away bit by bit by this insidious disease, that part of your sorrow becomes an indelible part of your psyche,” he said.

“I held the generous, strong, beautiful hand of my first wife Cassie as ovarian cancer took her life much too soon,” Brosnan continued. “Just last year, I held the hand of my funny, wonderful daughter Charlotte before she, too, died from this wretched inherited disease.”