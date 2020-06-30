Sia Reveals She’s A ‘F**king Grandma’

Sia’s family just grew by two.

Months after revealing she adopted two teenage boys, the singer, 44, confirmed she’s now a grandma.

During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Sia revealed one of her sons recently welcomed his own children: “My youngest son just had two babies. I’m a f**king grandma! They call me ‘Nana.'”

But “Nana” isn’t her first choice of name. She was hoping they’d pick up on pal Kris Jenner’s nickname, “Lovey”.

Sia later discussed her two sons, who are Black, and their “massive roller-coaster” of a transition into her home.

“I’m a little bit jaded now after investigating the foster system as much as I have done in the last year because it’s completely corrupt; it’s failing us,” she explained. “They’ve been in 18 different locations in their 18 years.”

“I’d say, ‘I’m doing this because I’m your mother. I love you,’” she shared. “‘I don’t want to see you in prison… With your history and the colour of your skin, I don’t want to see you as that five per cent that ends up in prison for life. I don’t want that for you.’”