Terry Crews Gets Backlash Over Controversial ‘Black Lives Matter’ Comment

By Corey Atad.

Terry Crews. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Terry Crews. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Terry Crews is feeling the heat.

On Tuesday, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor tweeted out his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement, writing, “We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

Crews immediately received backlash from Black Lives Matter supporters, with many explaining why his statement was ill-advised.

Earlier this month, Crews faced similar backlash over a tweet about “Black supremacy”

