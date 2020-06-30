Terry Crews Gets Backlash Over Controversial ‘Black Lives Matter’ Comment

Terry Crews is feeling the heat.

On Tuesday, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor tweeted out his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement, writing, “We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 30, 2020

Crews immediately received backlash from Black Lives Matter supporters, with many explaining why his statement was ill-advised.

Another sleepless night thinking about #ElijahMcClain and

I woke up worrying about how to prevent my sweet special son from meeting a similar fate and

you woke up worried about *checks tweet again*… #blacklivesBETTER ?? 😳

We are aiming for equal! 😑going back to sleep🤦🏽‍♀️🙏🏽 https://t.co/E7Cfr9WVsp — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) June 30, 2020

We’re so far from that bridge, Terry. #BlackLivesMatter is, in part, a rallying cry and a protest slogan to galvanize people into doing the justice work needed to derail the deaths, dehumanization and destruction of Black lives that racism causes. Justice is not a competition. https://t.co/Cdfac2V7M6 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) June 30, 2020

Actually, what's wrong with a #BlackLivesBetter hashtag? Why not better Black safety, health, finance, education etc? Why not prioritize our healing- after 400 years of building this country through blood, sweat, and tears? — Jahmil (@Jaeandthecity) June 30, 2020

Gah. You could have left out that last sentence. No one wants to be better. We want to be treated fairly and equal. — Melody Kewl (@Being_Melody) June 30, 2020

Terry Crews, income, education, technology gaps will take TRILLIONS and DECADES to flip to even getting remotely close to equality. Look at the ownership of our corporations, infrastructure. Time value of money on investments on backs of institutionalized racism. You’re ignorant. https://t.co/6avnJ3yyEn — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) June 30, 2020

Black people: We’re starving! Terry Crews: But what about those who have more than enough food? We must ensure their bellies remain full! Say what you will about @terrycrews but you have to admire his dedication to centering whiteness. Ok… Maybe you don’t HAVE TO. https://t.co/5goyvuDreH — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) June 30, 2020

I’m a bit mad at myself for being even more disappointed at Terry Crews today. I thought that we had hit rock bottom. I didn’t realize I had any energy left for him, and that makes me mad. — April (@ReignOfApril) June 30, 2020

Earlier this month, Crews faced similar backlash over a tweet about “Black supremacy”