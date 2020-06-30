Terry Crews Hit With Backlash From MLK’s Daughter, Amanda Seales Over Controversial ‘Black Lives Matter’ Comment

Terry Crews is feeling the heat.

On Tuesday, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor tweeted out his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement, writing, “We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

Crews immediately received backlash from Black Lives Matter supporters, with many explaining why his statement was ill-advised.

Also weighing in on Crews’ comment were comedian Amanda Seales and Bernice King, the youngest child of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Seales slammed Crews’ remarks as “unintellectual and irresponsible,” warning him that “ignorance will be your downfall.”

King chided Crews by reminding that Black Lives Matter “is, in part, a rallying cry and a protest slogan to galvanize people into doing the justice work needed to derail the deaths, dehumanization and destruction of Black lives that racism causes.”

Earlier this month, Crews faced similar backlash over a tweet about “Black supremacy”

