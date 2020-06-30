Alanis Morissette And Elizabeth Stanley Drop ‘Smiling’ From ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Musical

Alanis Morissette fans are getting a taste of the Jagged Little Pill musical.

RELATED: ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Music Videos Get Remastered

“Smiling” is one of the original songs written by Morissette for the musical based on her seminal album. Morissette teamed up with Broadway actress Elizabeth Stanley for the cathartic at-home music video.

The song is about smiling through the pain, as demonstrated in the music video. Morissette and the Jagged Little Pill cast dance, writhe in pain, smile, cry, and sing.

RELATED: Alanis Morissette Reveals Has Been ‘Unschooling’ Her Son

“Smiling” will also appear on Morissette’s ninth studio album Such Pretty Forks in the Road out July 31.