Alyssa Milano Fires Back At Publication For Calling Her ‘Jersey Shore’ Parody Photos A ‘Blackface Scandal’

Alyssa Milano slammed a publication on Twitter Tuesday for saying she was involved in a “Blackface scandal.”

LifeZette, a conservative website, shared a snap of Milano parodying “Jersey Shore” and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s tan, writing the actress was “facing backlash” due to the photo that had come “back to haunt her.”

RELATED: Alyssa Milano Defends Her Crocheted Mask Against Backlash

Milano revealed the truth about the image, posting a grab on social media, alongside the caption:

Hey, assholes. The below picture is me parodying Jersey Shore and Snookie’s tan. Snookie’s tan (she is a sweetheart by the way) is worthy of parodying as is Trump’s “tan”. So go fuck yourselves with your smear campaign. Here is the link to full video: https://t.co/mu9zy7csCX pic.twitter.com/XuTVUN29R3 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 30, 2020

She also posted a link to the full 2013 “Funny Or Die” clip.

RELATED: James Woods Mocks Alyssa Milano Over Gun Hoarding Rant

LifeZette appear to have since changed the article slightly to include Milano’s message.

Milano had previously shared online:

The right wing trolls are using a still from this funny or die video where a parodied Snookie from Jersey Shore. If you see the screen grab that they are using maybe you can shut them down with a link to the entire video. Here it is: https://t.co/oKauRsy32a — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 27, 2020

Milano’s followers jumped to her defence, with one encouraging the publication to “do your homework first.”

Its not black face. Please do your homework first. And learn a little history. — Donald Donaldson (@Don_Don68) June 30, 2020

See more reaction below.

Seems like some fools don't know the difference between tan skin and black skin. — _(•○•)_/Oops! (@fobewiyo) June 30, 2020

That is not “blackface.” It’s clearly an exaggerated tan like Snooki had when she was on Jersey Shore. Look at the lipstick. It’s on point for Snooki, @Alyssa_Milano. — Cami Sheffield (@CamiAnnS) June 30, 2020

I’m dying.

Any tweet that starts with “Hey assholes…” and ends with “Go fuck yourselves” – gets an automatic like from me. Go @Alyssa_Milano! — Lisa Ann Walter (@LisaAnnWalter) June 30, 2020