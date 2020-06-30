Alyssa Milano Fires Back At Publication For Calling Her ‘Jersey Shore’ Parody Photos A ‘Blackface Scandal’

By Becca Longmire.

Alyssa Milano. Photo: CP Images
Alyssa Milano slammed a publication on Twitter Tuesday for saying she was involved in a “Blackface scandal.”

LifeZette, a conservative website, shared a snap of Milano parodying “Jersey Shore” and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s tan, writing the actress was “facing backlash” due to the photo that had come “back to haunt her.”

Milano revealed the truth about the image, posting a grab on social media, alongside the caption:

She also posted a link to the full 2013 “Funny Or Die” clip.

LifeZette appear to have since changed the article slightly to include Milano’s message.

Milano had previously shared online:

Milano’s followers jumped to her defence, with one encouraging the publication to “do your homework first.”

See more reaction below.

Star Spotting
