Ryan Reynolds Want Canadians To ‘Make Him Pay’ In Support Of Pacific Conservation Efforts

Ryan Reynolds is pledging $50,000 in a new challenge to conserve the Great Bear Rainforest.

Partnering with the Pacific Wild, the Canadian actor has launched a fundraiser to save the endangered rainforest in British Columbia.

Reynolds wants the Canadian public to join him in supporting the cause in which he will match the funds raised — up to $50,000 CDN.

“Providing this gift, this matching challenge is to help raise money for the critical conservation work being done by my friends at Pacific Wild,” Reynolds said in a press release. “This is my way to ensure that the rainforests that I grew up with as a kid, are still going to be there, wild, and unique, and in the world for my kids”.

In a clip featuring the actor discussing the challenge, Reynolds urges Canadians to “make me pay for it.”

“The Great Bear Rainforest is one of the great natural wonders and while conservation issues surrounding its sustainability have dramatically changed, it is still under threat from new industrial exploitations,” adds Pacific Wild executive director Ian McAllister. “Ongoing support from philanthropic leaders like Ryan are integral to protecting this rainforest and I am grateful to all Canadians who give generously to support our ongoing work”.

Canadians have between Canada Day and Aug. 3 (British Columbia Day) to donate.